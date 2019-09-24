Apple Com (AAPL) Shareholder First Long Island Investors Lowered Holding by $5.48 Million; Union Pacific (UNP) Shareholder First National Trust Co Cut Its Holding

First National Trust Co decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 17.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co sold 6,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 32,766 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.54M, down from 39,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $165.17. About 3.17M shares traded or 2.91% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class I Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 07/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/27/2018 02:34 PM; 02/04/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – U.S. regulator to meet next month with disgruntled railroad customers; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 26/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN FULTON AND PEORIA COUNTIES, ILL; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PRICING INCREASED 2.75% EX-COAL, INTERMODAL; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC DETAILS POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL ROLLOUT ON WEBSITE

First Long Island Investors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 43.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc sold 27,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 36,070 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.14M, down from 63,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $983.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $217.68. About 27.76M shares traded or 5.01% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – APPLE LAUNCHES NEW IPAD GEARED TOWARD EDUCATION; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S COOK: APPLE PAY USERS DOUBLED, TRANSACTIONS TRIPLED YOY; 12/03/2018 – Apple is buying it; 18/03/2018 – APPLE IS MAKING A SMALL NUMBERS OF SCREENS FOR TESTING PURPOSES -BLOOMBERG; 11/05/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces the purchase of the assets and accounts of Green Frog Products, Inc. to enhance the buil; 15/05/2018 – Einhorn Adds To Brighthouse Financial Stake, Trims Apple, GM Holdings — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Apple’s Services Growth, Stable IPhone Sales Calm Analyst Fears; 23/04/2018 – Apple Hires Samsung Executive to Lead South Korea Business; 24/05/2018 – Hon Hai shifts Wisconsin LCD factory plan to small displays for Apple instead of TV panels, sources say; 25/05/2018 – Volkswagen to Join Apple For Autonomous Project

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84M and $805.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 6,421 shares to 20,131 shares, valued at $6.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 186,291 shares in the quarter, for a total of 479,786 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 3.85% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gfs Advisors reported 103,038 shares. Oxbow Advisors holds 1.48% or 62,238 shares in its portfolio. Jrm Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company owns 33,653 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel accumulated 2.97% or 725,707 shares. Ruffer Llp has invested 0.28% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 5,136 were reported by Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv. Cap Inc Ca reported 55,179 shares stake. Zwj Inv Counsel Inc has 2.05% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bar Harbor Tru Service owns 6,262 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.6% or 273,578 shares. Trustmark Bankshares Department stated it has 0.73% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 10 reported 0.18% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Brown Brothers Harriman & Company owns 221,467 shares. Btim owns 1.03M shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.23 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Davy Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 3,288 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.46% stake. Janney Limited reported 0.02% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Highland Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.12% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Private Tru Na invested in 7,273 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,041 shares. Kistler owns 2,668 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Burke & Herbert Fincl Bank invested in 2,570 shares. Lakeview Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.13% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Amer Money Management Ltd Liability owns 20,629 shares. First Foundation Advsrs has invested 0.05% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). The Ohio-based Torch Wealth Limited has invested 0.48% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Armstrong Henry H Assoc Inc holds 0.88% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 38,023 shares. Lodestar Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company Il holds 2.48% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 142,739 shares. 3,407 are held by Shamrock Asset Management Limited Com.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 16.99 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

First National Trust Co, which manages about $1.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,320 shares to 9,376 shares, valued at $17.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 3,911 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,754 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP).