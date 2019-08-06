Apple Com (AAPL) Shareholder First Long Island Investors Decreased Its Holding; Perceptive Advisors Stake in Retrophin (RTRX) Has Lowered by $6.32 Million

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 8.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 287,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.05% . The hedge fund held 3.05 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.13M, down from 3.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $797.30 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $19.24. About 454,202 shares traded or 6.36% up from the average. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 26.70% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisers Inc. Exits Position in Retrophin; 22/04/2018 – DJ Retrophin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTRX); 23/05/2018 – Retrophin Receives Workplace Excellence Award; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO SUBLICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED FEB 16, 2012 WITH RETROPHIN, INC- SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Ice Pond Lane Advisers LLC Exits Position in Retrophin; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN CITES SPARSENTAN IN IGA NEPHROPATHY; 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli gets 7 years for defrauding investors

First Long Island Investors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 33.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc sold 32,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 63,870 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.13M, down from 96,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $890.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $197. About 33.22 million shares traded or 20.95% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/03/2018 – France to sue Apple and Google over developer fees; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS NEW IPAD TO FEATURE A10 FUSION CHIP – EXEC; 25/05/2018 – Apple sees steep increase in U.S. national security requests; 05/04/2018 – BGR.com: Rumors keep mounting as Apple invests more into next-gen MicroLED screen technology; 07/03/2018 – Apple’s tight-knit relationships with Chinese suppliers are unlikely to be threatened by trade barriers, according to GBH analyst Dan Ives; 14/03/2018 – Cult of Mac: Apple might give Siri a total makeover; 20/04/2018 – A source says the department previously investigated similar claims in 2016 and that a complaint from Apple was one factor that led to that probe; 20/03/2018 – China’s Huawei, Xiaomi and others could be a total of almost two years behind Apple; 08/03/2018 – Apple finds more serious supplier problems as its audits expand; 18/04/2018 – Macworld: iPhone 2018 rumors: Regulatory filing points to iPhone SE2’s possible imminent release

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09B and $3.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regenxbio Inc by 500,000 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $65.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 330,862 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

More notable recent Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Retrophin to Present at Canaccord Genuity’s 39th Annual Growth Conference – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Retrophin to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Retrophin: Highly Investable, Except For A ‘Pharma Bro’ Problem – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Retrophin Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:RTRX – GlobeNewswire” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Retrophin Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $301,551 activity. $43,587 worth of Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) was sold by Clague Laura. REED ELIZABETH E also sold $37,927 worth of Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) shares. 2,130 Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) shares with value of $45,667 were sold by ASELAGE STEVE.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold RTRX shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 41.18 million shares or 0.19% more from 41.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Vanguard has 0% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Ghost Tree Cap Ltd Company has invested 3.07% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). California Employees Retirement stated it has 60,264 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technology Ltd Llc owns 134,200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sei Invests has invested 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 23,768 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern owns 530,197 shares. 55,520 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Emory University invested 1.76% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Fmr Lc has invested 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Moreover, Blackrock has 0% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Oak Ridge Investments Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.38% or 263,596 shares. Citigroup reported 0% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Charles Schwab Mgmt Incorporated owns 292,406 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple: 5 Fall Launch Questions – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Apple, HP, Under Armour, ‘Shark Week’ And More – Benzinga” published on August 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Monday Option Activity: NOW, AAPL, RNG – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 30, 2019 : AMD, AAPL, CZR, WP, ATI, T, MPLX, VALE, TWTR, QQQ, GPRE, FISV – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Apple (AAPL) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 2.78% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Tru holds 139,345 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas reported 1.37M shares. The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund has invested 3.7% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc reported 680,343 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Birinyi Associates owns 119,918 shares. Smith Salley Associates has 101,284 shares for 3.1% of their portfolio. Mariner Ltd Com has 1.48% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 663,367 shares. Oxbow Advisors Ltd Co invested in 1.41% or 61,100 shares. Moreover, Pathstone Family Office Limited has 1.34% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 55,639 shares. 1.57M were accumulated by Hl Financial Services Ltd Liability. Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested in 292,300 shares or 3.05% of the stock. Moreover, Everett Harris And Ca has 6.03% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.22M shares. Investment House Limited Co holds 5.42% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 263,788 shares. Tdam Usa Inc holds 3.76% or 278,688 shares.

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84 million and $774.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genuine Parts Co Com (NYSE:GPC) by 2,886 shares to 132,984 shares, valued at $14.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,545 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).