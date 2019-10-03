Apple Com (AAPL) Shareholder Clean Yield Group Trimmed Its Holding by $859,117; Consolidated Investment Group Has Boosted Stake in Centene Del (CNC)

Consolidated Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 37.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc bought 16,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 61,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.20 million, up from 44,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $43.1. About 2.69M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FIDELIS DEAL COMPLETED NO LATER THAN JULY 1; 22/03/2018 – WASHINGTON STATE REGULATOR COMMENTS ON CENTENE FINE BY PHONE; 16/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.91-EPS $6.25; 03/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 22/05/2018 – Centene Awarded Statewide Medicaid Contract In Iowa; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Centene’s Senior Debt Ratings To Ba1, Reflecting Its Improved Business Profile; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE & RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES APPROVAL FOR FIDELIS DEAL FROM NY AG `SOON’

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 10.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group sold 4,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 37,061 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.34 million, down from 41,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $997.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $220.76. About 21.25M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – Two things are changing in the “Apple story,” according to well-known Apple analyst Gene Munster; 16/03/2018 – Tech Today: Qualcomm LBO? Micron Options Plays, Apple’s Next A.R. — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip switch report; 07/03/2018 – Apple finds supplier problems as its audits expand; 30/05/2018 – TUNE First to Incorporate Updated Apple Search Ads Attribution API, Quantify App Redownloads; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Apple is worth $945 billion – more than ever; 10/05/2018 – Will Goodbody: BREAKING: Apple’s announced it will not be proceeding with plans to build an €850m data centre in Athenry, Co; 24/04/2018 – Swatch CEO Hayek sees double digit growth continuing this year – CNBC; 24/04/2018 – Tech Today: Verizon Inflects, Alphabet Spends, Apple Sinks Chips — Barron’s Blog

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.50 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $190.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 27,800 shares to 22,700 shares, valued at $6.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 6,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,753 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

