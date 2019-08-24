Apple Com (AAPL) Shareholder Archford Capital Strategies Has Increased Position; Cerner (CERN) Holder Amica Retiree Medical Trust Upped Holding by $304,323

Archford Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 12.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archford Capital Strategies Llc bought 2,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 24,252 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61 million, up from 21,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archford Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88M shares traded or 77.68% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/04/2018 – APPLE: PART MAY FAIL, CAUSING BUILT-IN BATTERY TO EXPAND; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Deal for Shazam Delayed in Europe Over Data Concerns; 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – WILL OFFER IPHONE 8 & IPHONE 8 PLUS (PRODUCT) RED SPECIAL EDITION; 05/05/2018 – Berkshire and Apple — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 17/05/2018 – TOSHIBA SAYS SALE OF CHIP UNIT TO BAIN-LED CONSORTIUM HAS BEEN APPROVED BY CHINA REGULATORS; 03/04/2018 – Apple discloses gender pay gap at UK operations; 06/03/2018 – TOKYO — Apple supplier Alps Electric says it is bringing forward its merger with subsidiary Alpine Electronics to capture synergies but the truth may be that it wants to offset a hit from poor iPhone X sales; 17/05/2018 – Apple Favored by 24 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/04/2018 – The Information: Apple Hires Ex-Google Search and AI Chief Giannandrea; 05/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple’s Irish tax billions said guarded by Bank of New York

Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in Cerner Corporation (CERN) by 268.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought 5,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 7,331 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $419,000, up from 1,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Cerner Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.23% or $3.75 during the last trading session, reaching $67.93. About 3.28 million shares traded or 40.36% up from the average. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 21/05/2018 – CERNER: AMENDMENT TO SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 16/05/2018 – Crisp Regional Health, Inc. Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 61c; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – EXPANDS $500 MLN REPURCHASE PROGRAM THAT WAS APPROVED ON MAY 23, 2017, BRINGING TOTAL AUTHORIZED REPURCHASE AMOUNT TO $1 BLN; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 58C; 19/04/2018 – The Menninger Clinic Selects Cerner Millennium Electronic Health Record; 01/05/2018 – Veritas Adds Cerner, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 30/03/2018 – More Than 20 Cerner Executives Earn Board Certification in Health Care Management; 21/05/2018 – CERNER REPORTS AMENDMENT TO SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AAPL, LH, IFF – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/02/2019: SQ, STX, PINS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/15/2019: PVTL, VMW, CSIQ, CSCO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Friday Apple Rumors: Japan Display May Supply OLED for Watch Series 5 – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NYSE:AMD) – A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Archford Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $349.45 million and $271.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund (VIS) by 3,406 shares to 8,152 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Industrial Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLI) by 13,266 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,228 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund (VTV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw & Incorporated invested 1.43% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Kentucky-based Field Main Bank has invested 4.91% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated invested 0.54% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 8.60M shares for 3.35% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Woodstock has invested 2.13% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Zevenbergen Capital Investments reported 16,840 shares. Psagot Inv House Ltd invested 1.31% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hardman Johnston Glob Ltd Liability Company invested in 1.02% or 122,159 shares. Moreover, A D Beadell Counsel has 1.53% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hengehold Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.19% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cap Invest Counsel Incorporated owns 180,450 shares. Nadler Fincl Group Inc Inc invested 2.83% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Foster Dykema Cabot Ma has 17,818 shares. Driehaus Ltd Company accumulated 3,954 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,677 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $608,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prio Wealth Partnership holds 57,064 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Franklin reported 177,553 shares stake. 92,297 are owned by Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation. Gotham Asset Ltd Llc holds 0.13% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) or 155,266 shares. Mcf Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 420 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cibc Asset Mngmt invested in 44,938 shares. Veritable Lp holds 8,047 shares. Stanley reported 73,869 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Victory Capital has 64,356 shares. Redmond Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 36,987 shares stake. Moreover, Norinchukin Bank & Trust The has 0.05% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Gulf Bankshares (Uk) has 74,979 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Md invested 0.01% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Earnest Ptnrs has invested 0% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Natixis Advisors LP has invested 0.44% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN).

More notable recent Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Cerner (CERN) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on May 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Daily Dividend Report: DG, NXPI, CERN, SEIC, FFIC – Nasdaq” published on May 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MCD, XLNX, CERN – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Directors Own Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cerner, Duke Clinical Research Institute Launch New Solution to Innovate Clinical Research – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.