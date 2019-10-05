Apple Com (AAPL) Share Value Rose While Waters Parkerson & Company Raised Position; As Pro (PDEX) Share Price Declined, Blackrock Lifted by $572,220 Its Holding

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 1,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 48,078 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.52M, up from 46,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $6.19 during the last trading session, reaching $227.01. About 32.35 million shares traded or 19.00% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Apple & Goldman Sachs are planning a new joint credit card that would be Apple Pay-branded and could launch early next year – Dow Jones; 07/03/2018 – APPLE INC – 250 SMELTERS AND REFINERS WERE DETERMINED TO BE IN APPLE’S CONFLICT MINERALS SUPPLY CHAIN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 02/04/2018 – APPLE MAC CHIP MOVE IS SAID TO BEGIN AS SOON AS 2020; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS REDUCING IPHONE ESTIMATES FURTHER TO REFLECT DEMAND DETERIORATION; 15/03/2018 – EU antitrust regulators to decide on Apple, Shazam deal by April 23; 18/04/2018 – Billboard: Spotify Confirms Hiring of Carl Chery, Apple Music’s Former Head of Artist Curation; 27/03/2018 – @Apple announces a new iPad that will be offered to schools for $299; 21/03/2018 – U.S. investment trusts gobble assets; retirement plans retreat from active funds; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: Teachers want to have technology to deliver their lessons. Most all teachers want a level of coding for their classes. #RevolutionCHI; 04/05/2018 – Apple has nurtured partnerships with heritage luxury brands, starting with HermÃ¨s in 2015

Blackrock Inc increased its stake in Pro (PDEX) by 302.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc bought 47,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The institutional investor held 63,451 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $824,000, up from 15,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Pro for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.99 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $14.85. About 3,194 shares traded. Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) has risen 124.59% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 124.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PDEX News: 19/04/2018 DJ Pro-Dex Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDEX); 10/05/2018 – PRO-DEX INC QTRLY NET SALES DOWN 17 PCT TO $5.5 MLN; QTRLY SHR $0.11

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) by 54,882 shares to 268,386 shares, valued at $8.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc Com (NYSE:MRK) by 6,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 313,058 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.56, from 2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 2 investors sold PDEX shares while 7 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 541,642 shares or 19.69% more from 452,540 shares in 2019Q1 were reported.