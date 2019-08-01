Apple Com (AAPL) Share Price Rose While Piedmont Investment Advisors Has Cut Stake; Symantec (SYMC) Market Value Declined While Starboard Value LP Has Upped Its Holding

Starboard Value Lp increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 46.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp bought 11.50 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 36.00 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $827.66M, up from 24.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $21.82. About 1.35M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 11/05/2018 – Symantec Mystery Investigation Has Market Imagining the Worst; 23/05/2018 – Symantec to Open New Privacy & Data Protection Lab in Germany to Address Growing Global Concern Over Consumer Data; 30/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Against Symantec Corporation (SYMC); 11/05/2018 – Symantec had its worst day in 17 years, falling more than 30% amid an internal audit for possibly issuing “materially misleading business information to the investing public.”; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Sees 1Q Rev $1.135B-$1.165B; 14/05/2018 – Symantec sees its best day in nearly 6 years after Friday’s plunge; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC SAYS MAY FILE 10Q LATER DUE TO INTERNAL INVESTIGATION; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SYMC.O – ALL DISCRETIONARY & PERFORMANCE BASED COMPENSATION FOR NAMED EXECS ON HOLD PENDING OUTCOME OF INVESTIGATION-CEO, CONF CALL; 21/03/2018 – Symantec and Norton Security Solutions Win AV-TEST Institute Best Protection Awards for Third Consecutive Year

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 0.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc sold 3,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 580,196 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.21M, down from 583,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $985.08B market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $4.35 during the last trading session, reaching $217.39. About 17.88 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple is expected to unveil lower-priced devices to compete with Google in education; 16/05/2018 – North Carolina lawmakers are preparing a bid for a new Apple campus, according to sources in real estate, law and the state government; 09/04/2018 – APPLE – IPHONE 8, IPHONE 8 PLUS RED SPECIAL EDITION TO BE AVAILABLE IN 64GB AND 256GB MODELS STARTING AT APPLE RETAIL PRICE OF $699 FROM APPLE.COM; 14/03/2018 – Cult of Mac: Apple might give Siri a total makeover; 17/04/2018 – Bank of America Goes for Biggest Maple Bond Offering Since Apple; 12/03/2018 – Apple Music hits 38 million paid subscribers; 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for; 27/03/2018 – Apple Unveils New Cheaper Ipad With Pencil Support For The Classroom — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – On Facebook’s data problems, “some large profound change is needed,” according to Apple chief Tim Cook; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS BASED ON CHANNEL CHECKS WITH SUPPLIERS, CURRENT EXPECTATION FOR NEW IPHONES PRODUCTION ABOUT 80-90 MLN UNITS FOR H2

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.47 million activity. 45,455 Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) shares with value of $1.05 million were sold by Kapuria Samir.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Savings Bank Division has invested 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.05% or 24,447 shares in its portfolio. Martin & Tn stated it has 1.39% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 232,414 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Adage Capital Prtnrs Gru Limited Liability Com reported 796,059 shares. Mason Street Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 91,193 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 0% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 84 shares. Gam Holding Ag has invested 0.4% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). 23,817 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation. First Hawaiian Retail Bank invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Victory Capital Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). 47,339 are owned by Landscape Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Moors & Cabot reported 0.08% stake. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt owns 89,179 shares or 4.16% of their US portfolio. Headinvest Ltd, Maine-based fund reported 13,513 shares. Somerset Group Ltd Llc holds 1.71% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 10,703 shares. Waters Parkerson Ltd has invested 0.74% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Keybank National Association Oh owns 2.07 million shares. Tradewinds Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.23% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 17,679 shares. Franklin Street Advsr Inc Nc accumulated 158,809 shares or 4.2% of the stock. Asset Inc has invested 1.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Dearborn Prtn Limited Liability Corp reported 2.75% stake. Barton Inv Mgmt holds 0.17% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 5,440 shares. Sfmg Limited Liability owns 51,224 shares. Hgk Asset Mngmt holds 2.24% or 39,108 shares. 22,883 were accumulated by Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt. City Holdings Com holds 2.26% or 42,271 shares. Fort Point Capital Ptnrs Ltd Llc has invested 1.87% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $2.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc Com New Com New (NYSE:C) by 77,493 shares to 113,794 shares, valued at $7.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 6,795 shares in the quarter, for a total of 278,570 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com (NYSE:KMI).

