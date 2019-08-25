Apple Com (AAPL) Share Price Rose While Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Has Trimmed by $300,510 Its Stake; Portland Investment Counsel Has Raised Holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) by $4.56 Million as Valuation Rose

Portland Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 1245.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc bought 99,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 106,999 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99M, up from 7,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $50.59. About 1.79 million shares traded or 29.36% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 26/03/2018 – Brookfield and GGP Reach Agreement on BPY’s Acquisition of GGP; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in SL Green; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD & GGP REACH PACT ON BPY’S PURCHASE OF GGP; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD – PERIOD OF NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID WILL EXTEND FROM MAY 24, 2018 TO MAY 23, 2019, OR EARLIER DATE SHOULD CO COMPLETE PURCHASES; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Partners With Schoeller Group; 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S RCOM TO SELL ASSETS TO RELIANCE JIO, BROOKFIELD FOR 181 BLN RUPEES; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE WON’T GIVE DUE DILIGENCE ACCESS TO BGH, BROOKFIELD; 14/03/2018 – MUNICH RE IS SAID TO HAVE HELD TALKS WITH BROOKFIELD ON SITE; 30/05/2018 – India’s RCom plans $2.68 bln asset sale to Jio, Brookfield in next few weeks

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc sold 1,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 65,764 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.49M, down from 67,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $915.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88 million shares traded or 77.40% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple could be winding down or stopping production of the iPhone X, based on earnings reports from linked companies; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s services revenue jumped 31 percent in the March quarter; 29/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity:; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook on education, privacy, Facebook and DACA at the Recode MSNBC ‘Revolution’ event Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayers interviewed Cook in a school auditorium in Chicago in front of a live audience; 07/03/2018 – Apple finds supplier problems as its audits expand; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS ON APPLE DISPUTE THAT CO IS ENGAGED IN ACTIVE DIALOGUE WITH APPLE- CNBC; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 08/03/2018 – Barack Obama in talks to create shows for Netflix – NYT; 14/03/2018 – Brand Rankings Give Two Different Views of Apple, Google — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – Apple is buying Texture, the digital magazine distributor:

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dearborn Ptnrs Llc owns 217,231 shares or 2.75% of their US portfolio. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Limited Liability owns 57,353 shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio. Sageworth Trust accumulated 902 shares. Hm Ltd Llc accumulated 4,722 shares. Utd Cap Fincl Advisers Lc owns 1.55M shares or 2.07% of their US portfolio. Navellier And Assocs Inc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 4,988 shares. 22,893 are held by Family Cap Co. Rock Point Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 66,132 shares or 5.91% of its portfolio. 163,956 were reported by Wharton Business Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company. Centurylink Investment Management Com accumulated 3.25% or 41,989 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability holds 2.87% or 314,033 shares. Umb Bancorporation N A Mo invested in 468,986 shares or 2.72% of the stock. Davenport Ltd has 0.96% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 406,878 shares. Eos Management Limited Partnership holds 1.74% or 28,385 shares. Delta Asset Limited Liability Corporation Tn holds 7,505 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $451.99 million and $571.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Trust Unit Ser 1 Etf by 3,525 shares to 102,293 shares, valued at $18.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Trust Broad Usd High Etf by 10,976 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,864 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust Prtflo S&P500 Gw Etf (SPYG).

