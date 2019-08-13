Apple Com (AAPL) Position Held by Timber Creek Capital Management Llc; Kansas City Southern (KSU) Holding Maintained by Marlowe Partners Lp

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 2896.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc bought 16,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 16,783 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.19M, up from 560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.11B market cap company. The stock increased 4.10% or $8.21 during the last trading session, reaching $208.69. About 27.58M shares traded or 2.16% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/03/2018 – TOKYO — Apple supplier Alps Electric says it is bringing forward its merger with subsidiary Alpine Electronics to capture synergies but the truth may be that it wants to offset a hit from poor iPhone X sales; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – iPhones to go OLED in 2019; 24/04/2018 – BYBON GROUP 300736.SZ SAYS UNIT SIGNS AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE AFTER-SALE SERVICES TO APPLE’S AAPL.O PRODUCTS IN CHINA; 02/05/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 30 Points as Apple Beats, Fed Clock Ticks — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN FACEBOOK INC; 25/04/2018 – TRUMP: PLAN TO TALK TRADE IN MEETING WITH APPLE’S COOK; 14/05/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook Takes Jab at Facebook Ad Model (Video); 01/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Sources: Apple expands downtown Seattle office; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China’s Xiaomi lifts lid on Hong Kong l.P.O; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple

Marlowe Partners Lp increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 86.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp bought 32,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 71,201 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26 million, up from 38,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.95B market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $119.57. About 144,215 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Statement Regarding Mexican Economic Competition Commission Final Resolution on Effective Competition in; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN STATEMENT REGARDING MEXICAN ECONOMIC COMPETITION COMMISSION FINAL RESOLUTION ON EFFECTIVE COMPETITION IN THE MARKET FOR INTERCONNECTION SERVICES; 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches Intermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – MAINTAIN OUTLOOK FOR MID-SINGLE DIGIT VOLUME GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 01/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 05/03/2018 KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN CLOSELY MONITORING TALKS ON NAFTA, TARIFFS; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Kansas City Southern’s Senior Unsecured Nts ‘BBB-‘; 05/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN INVESTING IN MEXICO RAIL CROSSING, SPUR; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Adj EPS $1.30

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grand Jean Mgmt Inc holds 58,907 shares. Nomura Holding holds 172,200 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd reported 66,483 shares. Family Capital Comm holds 22,893 shares. Tanaka Mgmt owns 18,399 shares or 10.54% of their US portfolio. First Republic reported 2.76M shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel owns 7,929 shares. Ferguson Wellman Mgmt Incorporated holds 345,040 shares or 2.23% of its portfolio. Jensen Mgmt owns 1.45M shares for 3.27% of their portfolio. Trustmark Financial Bank Tru Department reported 44,123 shares stake. Pennsylvania has invested 0.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 691,880 are held by Tocqueville Asset Management Lp. Smithfield accumulated 0.96% or 46,509 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.34M shares. Reaves W H & reported 1,200 shares stake.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “AAPL Stock: Apple Software Becomes Lifestyle – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analyst: Why Apple’s Potential Purchase Of Intel’s Modem Businesses Could Be Positive For Sequans – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/06/2019: GSKY, NPTN, TTWO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Apple Analyst: Tariff ‘Gut Punch’ Is ‘Mini Wrench’ In iPhone Demand Story – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: IRDM,CDNS,AUDC,CTSH,INTL,AAPL – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc, which manages about $337.60M and $148.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 1,995 shares to 57,151 shares, valued at $8.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Prns Group Incorporated Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 125,900 shares. Cambridge Inv Research Advsrs, a Iowa-based fund reported 8,674 shares. Cim Inv Mangement invested 0.4% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Mirae Asset Invs Communication Ltd stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Hudson Bay Mgmt Lp holds 141,152 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group reported 298,736 shares stake. 8,061 were reported by Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding Sa. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt holds 0.01% or 3,172 shares in its portfolio. Cutter & Brokerage holds 0.97% or 29,584 shares in its portfolio. Virtu Ltd Liability Corp has 0.11% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 16,052 shares. Coastline Tru accumulated 0.11% or 6,498 shares. Scotia Capital Incorporated stated it has 8,843 shares. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The owns 19,196 shares. Meritage Port Mngmt invested in 0.09% or 7,250 shares. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Limited holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 20,196 shares.

More notable recent Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kansas City Southern Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For April 17, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kansas City Southern Still Hasn’t Arrived – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2018. More interesting news about Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Barge Movement Resumes On Mississippi, But Remains Sluggish – Benzinga” with publication date: July 01, 2019.