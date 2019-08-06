Apple Com (AAPL) Position Has Upped by Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc; Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Holder Jhl Capital Group Has Raised Position by $47.12 Million as Valuation Rose

Jhl Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 33.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jhl Capital Group Llc bought 168,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 666,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.39 million, up from 497,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jhl Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $6.02 during the last trading session, reaching $228.32. About 7.03 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 03/05/2018 – Musk’s Reticence Called Worrisome by Analyst Tesla’s CEO Shunned; 16/03/2018 – Tesla Is Facing a Crucible After Executives Exit: Fully Charged; 02/04/2018 – roberto pedone: More details on $TSLA 101 crash and it’s not good for Elon – EXCLUSIVE: Autopilot part of Tesla crash; 11/05/2018 – Meet the hydrogen-powered car trying to take on Tesla; 04/04/2018 – At Quarter End, Tesla Suddenly Got Busy — Heard on the Street; 29/03/2018 – Tesla is on track for its worst month ever – down nearly 25% so far; 18/04/2018 – California workplace safety agency opens probe into Tesla; 02/05/2018 – TESLA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR $3.35, EST. LOSS/SHR $3.41; 08/03/2018 – Former Tesla Exec: Battery Shortage Looms — CERAWeek Market Talk; 29/05/2018 – Zero Hedge: Tesla on Autopilot Collides With Parked Laguna Beach Police Vehicle

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 8.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 2,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 39,136 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42 million, up from 36,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $873.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.23% or $10.68 during the last trading session, reaching $193.34. About 52.39M shares traded or 90.78% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/04/2018 – Apple Announces Red Iphone 8 And 8 Plus Models; Phones Begin Shipping Friday — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q iPad Rev $4.11B; 19/04/2018 – Apple has released a new affordable iPad model; 13/04/2018 – Apple Warns Employees to Stop Leaking Information to Media; 07/03/2018 – An activist investor is balking at the plan; 16/04/2018 – Roger Cheng: Scoop: Cut-rate live TV streaming service Philo will work on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV this summer, and let users; 21/05/2018 – Express UK: Amazon Echo rival – Apple could be planning to launch a much cheaper HomePod; 29/05/2018 – Shelf Life of Apple Juice Concentrate to Sustain Apple Juice Sales, Preventing Decline of Global Apple Juice Market Through; 12/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 01/05/2018 – Tech Up Ahead of Apple Report — Tech Roundup

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas has 438,213 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Proffitt Goodson stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Coldstream Cap Management Inc holds 2,311 shares. First Republic Investment Management owns 21,470 shares. Fred Alger holds 0% or 1,007 shares in its portfolio. Bp Public Limited Liability owns 15,000 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 0.17% or 1.05M shares in its portfolio. Edge Wealth Mngmt Llc reported 236 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts invested in 12,504 shares. Pictet Asset has 302,528 shares. Amp Invsts Limited has 33,841 shares. First Allied Advisory Ser Inc has 0.07% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). 367,018 are held by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Suntrust Banks invested 0.02% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Sandy Spring Financial Bank has 0.01% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

More notable recent Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Today’s Pickup: Omnitracs To Collaborate With Cummins On Remote Software Solution – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: TSLA, ALGN, MMM – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pessimism secured: Tesla bid down 12% after earnings – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tesla: Here’s A Problem – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tesla: We Have A Problem – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $25.23 million activity. Musk Elon bought $25.00 million worth of stock.