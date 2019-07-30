Apple Com (AAPL) Market Value Rose While First Western Capital Management Company Has Trimmed Holding; Ruffer Llp Has Lowered Stake in Diana Shipping (DSX) as Market Valuation Rose

Ruffer Llp decreased its stake in Diana Shipping Inc (DSX) by 82.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp sold 473,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $283,000, down from 573,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Diana Shipping Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $349.18M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $3.54. About 18,630 shares traded. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has declined 25.57% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DSX News: 27/03/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Aliki With SwissMarine; 09/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING CONTRACT FOR M/V CALIPSO W/ GLENCORE AGRICULTURE; 10/05/2018 – Diana Shipping 1Q Rev $48.4M; 10/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING IN TIME CHARTER FOR M/V MELIA WITH UNITED BULK; 20/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Arethusa With Glencore; 22/03/2018 – DSX REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V NEW ORLEANS; 22/03/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v New Orleans With SwissMarine; 10/05/2018 – Diana Shipping 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 07/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MAY 9, 2018; 07/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – THROUGH A UNIT, CO ENTERED TIME CHARTER CONTRACT WITH SWISSMARINE SERVICES FOR ONE OF ITS CAPESIZE DRY BULK VESSELS, M/V HOUSTON

First Western Capital Management Company decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 79.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Western Capital Management Company sold 4,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,278 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $243,000, down from 6,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Western Capital Management Company who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $963.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $209.34. About 1.97 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/03/2018 – Apple Spreading Augmented Reality, Says Rosenblatt; HomePod Struggles — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – APPLE PAY COMING IN MONTHS TO NORWAY, POLAND, AND UKRAINE; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook will meet President Donald Trump on Wednesday, according to an official schedule released by the White House; 01/05/2018 – @JimCramer reflects on $AAPL earnings after speaking with Apple CEO Tim Cook; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Deal for Shazam Delayed in Europe Over Data Concerns; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Adds Schwab, Cuts Apple: 13F; 06/03/2018 – FCA offers in-car Apple experience with Apple Music, CarPlay and BeatsAudio; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS BASED ON CHANNEL CHECKS WITH SUPPLIERS, CURRENT EXPECTATION FOR NEW IPHONES PRODUCTION ABOUT 80-90 MLN UNITS FOR H2; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 28/04/2018 – Apple’s Big Payday Will Only Go So Far — Heard on the Street

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cim Ltd Company holds 54,664 shares or 3.82% of its portfolio. Hirtle Callaghan Com Ltd Com invested in 0% or 37 shares. Mirador Capital Prns Limited Partnership holds 31,273 shares. Parsec Management reported 269,991 shares or 3.26% of all its holdings. Adams Asset Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 1.59% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Optimum Advsrs stated it has 65,274 shares. Salem Inv Counselors holds 7.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 304,455 shares. Sterneck Capital Management Limited Co reported 8.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Edmp Inc owns 38,909 shares for 7.21% of their portfolio. 1.55M were accumulated by United Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Company. Spc Finance invested in 3,402 shares. Callan Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,032 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Highland Cap Mgmt Ltd invested 2.22% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 120,405 shares or 2.88% of its portfolio. 55,486 were reported by Hendershot Invs.

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $3.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 970,362 shares to 7.02M shares, valued at $187.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 1.27M shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp New.