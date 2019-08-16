Apple Com (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose While United American Securities Has Raised by $5.30 Million Its Holding; As Atsg (ATSG) Stock Price Rose, Ack Asset Management Cut Stake

United American Securities Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 30.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc bought 28,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 121,490 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.08M, up from 93,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $934.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $4.98 during the last trading session, reaching $206.72. About 24.38 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple’s services revenue topped $9 billion in the March quarter; 16/05/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Don’t buy Apple suppliers right now; 04/04/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 19/04/2018 – Apple Jitters Mount Amid Concerns of Waning Smartphone Demand; 02/04/2018 – Mark Gurman: Breaking now on @technology: Apple plans to start moving from Intel chips to its own custom Mac chips as early as; 26/04/2018 – With the segment increasingly dominated by four Chinese players, Apple saw it’s No.4 position lost again to Xiaomi; 21/03/2018 – U.S. investment trusts gobble assets; retirement plans retreat from active funds; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INTRODUCES IPHONE 8 & IPHONE 8 PLUS (PRODUCT)RED SPECIAL; 10/05/2018 – Apple drops move to build Irish data hub after delays over planning; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT HAD 35% INCREASE IN HIGH PERFORMING SUPPLIERS

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Atsg (ATSG) by 30.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc sold 375,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 850,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.61B, down from 1.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Atsg for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $20.14. About 167,460 shares traded. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.91% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ATSG News: 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Rev $203M; 01/05/2018 – Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services Honored as Airport Business of the Year; 23/03/2018 – Air Transport Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 ATI Pilots Ratify Amendment to Collective Bargaining Agreement; 15/05/2018 – ATSG Announces Digital-Workplace-as-a-Service Powered by Tech Data’s TaaS Program; 29/05/2018 – Air Transport Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 5-6; 07/05/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS ADJUSTED EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR 2018 WILL BE ABOUT $310 MLN, UP 16 PCT FROM 2017; 10/04/2018 – Air Transport Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 17-18; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 07/05/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO PROJECT 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $300 MLN

Since March 18, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $876,585 activity. On Wednesday, March 20 Crippen Jeffrey C. bought $117,280 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) or 5,700 shares. Another trade for 1,225 shares valued at $25,198 was bought by Johns Raymond E Jr. Shares for $50,100 were bought by HETE JOSEPH C. The insider Coretz Robert K. bought 25,000 shares worth $501,250.