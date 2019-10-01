Apple Com (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose While First Long Island Investors Cut Holding; As Bb&T (BBT) Shares Rose, Shareholder Cordasco Financial Network Has Decreased by $781,697 Its Holding

Cordasco Financial Network decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 17.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cordasco Financial Network sold 15,953 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 74,745 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.67 million, down from 90,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cordasco Financial Network who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $53.37. About 6.28 million shares traded or 41.73% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS REGIONAL INSURANCE WILL ADD ABOUT $70-PLUS MILLION IN REVENUE FOR THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR- CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT WERE $142.9 BLN, UP $194 MLN; 06/04/2018 – BB&T: Terms Not Disclosed, Transaction Seen Closing 3; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary; 08/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.44%; 15/03/2018 – BB&T names Corts, Willett to new leadership roles; 26/04/2018 – BB&T Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 15/03/2018 – BB&T CORP – CHRISTIAN CORTS HAS BEEN NAMED PRESIDENT FOR ITS TENNESSEE REGION; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM

First Long Island Investors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 43.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc sold 27,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 36,070 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.14 million, down from 63,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $5.15 during the last trading session, reaching $223.97. About 26.32 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple wants to sell more iPads to schools, but Google already owns the education market Chromebooks represented about 60 percent of the U.S. K-12 school market last year; 11/04/2018 – Apple just made a key hire that could unravel the mystery of its content strategy; 29/03/2018 – Apple released iOS 11.3 on Thursday, which includes new features; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s New estimates predict that it will stay that way; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s Previous Entry-Level iPad Cost $329; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Europe Rev $13.85B; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple to close Atlantic City store, cutting 52 employees- Bloomberg; 11/04/2018 – Oliver Schusser will be the new vice president of Apple Music and international content; 09/04/2018 – Apple Introduces iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition; 01/05/2018 – Last week, Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi cut his fiscal year earnings per share estimate for Apple based on his team’s analysis of supply chain companies that “increasingly point[ed] to weakness.”

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 53 investors sold BBT shares while 279 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 523.08 million shares or 3.13% more from 507.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Salem Invest Counselors has 1.45% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 321,253 shares. Price T Rowe Md has invested 0.01% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 4,881 shares. Jpmorgan Chase owns 13.00M shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Raymond James & Assocs invested 0.17% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Ntv Asset Lc has 2.69% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Cwm Lc reported 0% stake. Shayne & Llc has invested 0.24% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). 1832 Asset LP reported 2.69M shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.09% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Gulf Int Retail Bank (Uk) Ltd invested 0.15% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Kanawha Management Limited Liability Co invested 1.36% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Old Dominion Mgmt Incorporated invested in 75,739 shares. Institute For Wealth Limited Liability Company stated it has 5,804 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Sg Americas invested in 172,872 shares.

Cordasco Financial Network, which manages about $422.43 million and $102.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1,849 shares to 1,934 shares, valued at $320,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $789.15M for 12.95 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.04% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84 million and $805.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 6,421 shares to 20,131 shares, valued at $6.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14,979 shares in the quarter, for a total of 349,289 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fort Lp reported 0.47% stake. Berkshire Hathaway owns 249.59M shares. Force Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 9,567 shares. General American Invsts Inc, New York-based fund reported 84,000 shares. Georgia-based Stadion Money Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bluecrest Cap invested in 0.04% or 2,800 shares. 86,941 are owned by Next Financial Grp. Sadoff Invest Mgmt Limited invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Harvest Management Lc has invested 0.82% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Oxbow Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 1.48% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Salem Investment Counselors holds 5.3% or 290,686 shares. Acropolis Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 12,876 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 1.38% or 2.30M shares in its portfolio. Sonata Capital Gp Inc Inc has 17,096 shares. Hutchinson Mngmt Ca stated it has 46,242 shares.