Apple Com (AAPL) Holding Upped by Franklin Street Advisors Inc; Lafleur & Godfrey Maintains Holding in Watsco (WSO)

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 19.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc bought 6,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,726 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.40M, up from 31,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $164.84. About 177,541 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 12.11% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.54% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 05/03/2018 Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 20/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO.B); 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 89C; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Watsco; 09/03/2018 – Watsco & Baird to Co-Host Technology Summit for Institutional Investors; 19/03/2018 – Watsco: David C. Darnell and Barry S. Logan Resign From Board; 07/03/2018 – Watsco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Raises Dividend to $1.45; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q REV. $926.6M, EST. $913.1M; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO $1.45 FROM $1.25, EST. $1.50

Franklin Street Advisors Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc bought 7,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 158,809 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.17M, up from 151,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $928.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 15.76M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – LVMH CEO tells CNBC that he regrets selling Apple shares before the company rocketed to its current day valuation; 05/05/2018 – Apple: Yes. Microsoft: No — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 13/05/2018 – At Duke’s commencement, Tim Cook promotes Apple’s approach to data privacy; 27/03/2018 – Apple hosted a Tuesday event at Chicago’s Lane Tech College Prep High School; 17/04/2018 – But Apple is running out iPhone options to drop; 08/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 03/04/2018 – Apple is looking at making its own chips for Mac computers which is set to impact European chipmakers; 26/03/2018 – Apple chief Tim Cook said “well-crafted” regulation was required; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: I want America to be strong. First and foremost. And one way for that, is I think everyone needs to learn to code . . . Software is nothing more, or coding is nothing more than a way to express yourself. It’s a language; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s Corporate Bond Holdings Drop for First Time Since 2013

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capstone Investment Advsrs Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Brighton Jones holds 1.68% or 73,208 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Shields And Ltd Liability owns 17,183 shares for 1.66% of their portfolio. Oakwood Management Ltd Llc Ca holds 56,755 shares. Old West Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hutchinson Cap Ca reported 45,589 shares stake. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested in 252,798 shares. South State has 2.25% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hilltop holds 38,565 shares. Jrm Invest Counsel Limited Com accumulated 33,352 shares. Cleararc, Ohio-based fund reported 108,718 shares. Private Wealth Advsrs holds 5.49% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 77,404 shares. Mufg Americas Holdg holds 2.6% or 474,785 shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 14,777 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial invested in 2.6% or 303,284 shares.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $717.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 3,958 shares to 97,229 shares, valued at $10.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 141,771 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,692 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold WSO shares while 69 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 28.48 million shares or 5.19% less from 30.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Fincl Group Inc reported 38 shares. Bahl And Gaynor owns 132,866 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Co invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Ipswich Invest Management Inc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). New York-based Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Winslow Evans And Crocker has 0.03% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Fiduciary Commerce has invested 0.01% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Goldman Sachs Group Inc, a New York-based fund reported 303,179 shares. Moreover, Bluemountain Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 19,106 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 7,206 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial holds 0.03% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) or 468,481 shares. Bath Savings Tru owns 28,208 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs has 14,026 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Sei Invests accumulated 19,079 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors holds 822 shares.

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc, which manages about $396.47 million and $387.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Copart Inc Com (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 41,060 shares to 133,379 shares, valued at $8.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 6,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,504 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).