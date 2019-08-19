Apple Com (AAPL) Holding Maintained by Timber Creek Capital Management Llc; Vocera Communications (VCRA) Share Value Declined While Cortina Asset Management Has Cut by $737,149 Its Position

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) by 12.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc sold 23,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.28% . The institutional investor held 167,994 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.31 million, down from 191,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Vocera Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $752.84 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $24.18. About 75,595 shares traded. Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has declined 14.32% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VCRA News: 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 26/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.43, REV VIEW $180.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Vocera Partners With Stanford’s Clinical Excellence Research Center to Explore a New Model of Care for Complex Patients; 26/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $175 MLN TO $183 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Pembroke Buys New 1.2% Position in Vocera Comms; 26/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–Base Year – Vocera – Professional Services and Maintenance for Clinical; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees 2Q Rev $39.5M-$43.5M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Vocera Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCRA); 07/05/2018 – Vocera Comms at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Vocera Board of Directors Elects Brent D. Lang as Chairman

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 2896.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc bought 16,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 16,783 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.19 million, up from 560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $5.03 during the last trading session, reaching $211.53. About 13.68 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Apple’s next big product announcement is happening in Chicago; 20/05/2018 – DoT seeks reply from Airtel on Apple Watch eSIM service by May 24; 07/05/2018 – Buffett: ‘I don’t have to do a thing’ to own more of Apple; 26/04/2018 – SnapAR ‘Augmented Reality Video Messenger’ available on the Apple App Store; 08/04/2018 – Daily Inq (PH): Apple likely to face sanctions over unfair practice in South Korea; 18/05/2018 – APPLE TO PAY REMAINING TRANCHES DURING 2Q AND 3Q: FIN MIN; 26/04/2018 – EU PROPOSES LAW REGULATING BUSINESS PRACTICES OF ONLINE PLATFORMS LIKE APPLE, GOOGLE, AMAZON; 06/03/2018 – HomeStreet Bank Focuses on Customer Experience with Collection of Digital Upgrades; 16/03/2018 – CAFC: VIRNETX INC. v. APPLE INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1131 – 2018-03-16; 10/04/2018 – APPLE ISRAEL CEO QUESTIONED BY CONSUMERS PROTECTION AUTHORITY

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold VCRA shares while 33 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 34.13 million shares or 2.41% more from 33.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley accumulated 212,016 shares or 0% of the stock. United Ser Automobile Association holds 11,509 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 5.51M were reported by Brown Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Pembroke Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.71% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) for 50 shares. Sectoral Asset Management Inc stated it has 1.45% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has 220,172 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 6,282 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millrace Asset Grp Incorporated holds 78,602 shares or 2.1% of its portfolio. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Company reported 71,846 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny reported 0% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Bankshares Of Montreal Can accumulated 90,468 shares or 0% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 0% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Perceptive Advsr Limited Liability Com owns 0.04% invested in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) for 50,000 shares.

Analysts await Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, up 66.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.03 per share. VCRA’s profit will be $1.56M for 120.90 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Vocera Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -138.46% EPS growth.

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 64,146 shares to 170,997 shares, valued at $22.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 13,758 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,769 shares, and has risen its stake in Appian Corp.

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc, which manages about $337.60 million and $148.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com by 8,145 shares to 23,250 shares, valued at $2.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 101,683 were reported by Edge Wealth Management Ltd Llc. First Retail Bank Sioux Falls has invested 2.77% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ellington Mngmt Limited Company reported 0.73% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hoertkorn Richard Charles accumulated 6.03% or 47,871 shares. 131,991 are owned by Lee Danner & Bass. Susquehanna Int Grp Incorporated Llp reported 530,708 shares. Bouchey Group holds 1.11% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 23,400 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag invested 1.58% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Willingdon Wealth Mgmt holds 89,179 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank holds 77,471 shares. 1,522 are held by Salzhauer Michael. Ami Asset owns 198,164 shares or 2.78% of their US portfolio. Cincinnati Insurance holds 154,000 shares. Legacy Cap Ptnrs Inc reported 5.49% stake. L And S Advisors reported 2.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

