Apple Com (AAPL) Holding Has Raised by Edgar Lomax Co; Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Shareholder Orinda Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake by $713,910 as Stock Price Rose

Edgar Lomax Co increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 97.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co bought 65,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 131,908 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.06 million, up from 66,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $987.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $214.67. About 3.51 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Airtel slams Jio for Apple Watch service complaints – Economic Times; 30/03/2018 – Apple chief right to kick Facebook over data privacy failings; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-Sony’s push into entertainment aims for stability, not splashiness; 05/05/2018 – A new report by the New York City Comptroller directly links the explosion of Airbnb rentals to rising rents in the Big Apple; 30/04/2018 – Apple Results to Show IPhone X Problem and Cook’s Plan to Fix It; 31/03/2018 – Apple wants to sell more iPads to schools, but Google already owns the education market:; 27/04/2018 – Watch Steve Jobs passionately defend his commitment to Apple in 1997; 24/04/2018 – GBH’s Ives Sees Uphill Battle for Apple Going Into Earnings (Video); 14/03/2018 – French finance minister accuses Google and Apple of `abusive practices’; 15/03/2018 – Christian Post: Apple iPhone Rumors: Cheaper Model to Launch Alongside Bigger Model in September 2018?

Orinda Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR) by 61.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc sold 47,594 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.80% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $474,000, down from 77,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.45. About 31,430 shares traded. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) has risen 0.49% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical IVR News: 03/04/2018 – Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc: Directorate Change; 20/04/2018 – GREAT-WEST LIFECO: TERMS NOT DISCLOSED ON INVESCO STAKE BUY; 08/05/2018 – REG-Invesco Perpetual UK: Directorate Change; 21/04/2018 – DJ Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IVR); 25/04/2018 – Invesco Physical Silver ETC Closes Below 50D-MA: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – CO, INVESCO REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO OWN COLLECTION AT UTC IN LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA; 08/05/2018 – Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co’s Investment Trust Plc: Directorate Change; 19/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Inc Grth Tst: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 06/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Inc Grth Tst: Net Asset Value(s); 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco RAFI EU Md: Net Asset Value(s)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martin Currie Ltd holds 93,085 shares. Bowen Hanes reported 2.27% stake. Capital Advsr Inc Ok owns 78,630 shares for 1.6% of their portfolio. Ithaka Gru Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Caprock Gp Incorporated Inc reported 53,346 shares stake. Weybosset Rech Mngmt Lc has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Eagle Management Ltd Liability stated it has 22,849 shares. Cidel Asset Incorporated holds 0.05% or 4,545 shares. Fairview Investment Mngmt Ltd reported 10,501 shares stake. Cobblestone Ltd Liability Co invested 1.79% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Brave Asset Inc holds 2.94% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 27,716 shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) holds 1.99% or 61,260 shares. Kazazian Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 8.8% or 33,369 shares. Hamel Associate holds 48,221 shares. Harbour Investment Management Limited Company holds 17,207 shares or 2.41% of its portfolio.

Edgar Lomax Co, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 110,950 shares to 463,696 shares, valued at $45.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 17,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 960,077 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc Com (NYSE:C).

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18 million and $43.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 90,400 shares to 210,000 shares, valued at $3.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Pfd Income Opprtny Fd (JPC) by 258,816 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,416 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (NYSE:BXMT).