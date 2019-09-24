Apple Com (AAPL) Holder Winch Advisory Services Has Increased Position by $998,593 as Market Value Rose; Regents Of The University Of California Lowered Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake by $1.01 Million as Share Value Declined

Winch Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 8.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winch Advisory Services Llc bought 5,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 64,451 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.76 million, up from 59,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winch Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $218.72. About 19.42M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – Apple To Buy Texture, The Digital Magazine Subscription Service By Next Issue Media — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – ESSENTIAL LAUNCHED PHONE LAST AUGUST AS RIVAL TO APPLE IPHONE; 17/04/2018 – AMTD: INVESTORS CAN CONNECT WITH CO. USING APPLE MESSAGES; 01/05/2018 – Apple said last quarter it had returned $248.4 billion in total capital to shareholders, and anticipated that figure would hit $300 billion in through March 2019; 15/05/2018 – Apple, Intel And These Other US Tech Companies Have The Most At Stake In China-US Trade Fight; 23/03/2018 – Business Report: Rumour has it: Apple to debug sneaky Siri; 27/03/2018 – Apple is releasing a new iPad for students. This will be the first non-Pro model to support the Apple Pencil stylus. Apple is also releasing new versions of its productivity apps, Pages, Keynote and Numbers, which support Apple Pencil; 09/04/2018 – Apple’s Entire Business Is Now Being Powered With Clean Energy; 30/04/2018 – Cirrus Logic: A Relief Rally for This Apple Supplier? — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – Swipe right to remain? UK Brexit app leaves EU lawmakers wary

Regents Of The University Of California decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regents Of The University Of California sold 17,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 17,735 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01M, down from 35,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regents Of The University Of California who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $60.21. About 9.31 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON’S OATH UNIT GAINED MOVIEPASS STAKE IN MOVIEFONE DEAL; 18/04/2018 – Verizon Names K. Guru Gowrappan as Oath President and Oper Chief; 21/03/2018 – Facebook, Cambridge Analytica sued in U.S. by users over data harvesting; 15/05/2018 – Verizon customers could be getting 5G by the end of the year, says Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, accepted amounts and pricing terms of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: Verizon to Launch Public-Safety Dedicated Core Thursday; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON – CLOSED ITS ACQUISITION OF MOMENT, A NEW YORK-BASED DESIGN AND STRATEGY FIRM

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13 billion for 12.14 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset invested in 0.66% or 2.58M shares. 65,000 are held by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Seizert Cap Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 508,044 shares. Round Table Service Ltd Liability has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Gillespie Robinson Grimm has invested 0.15% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Concorde Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 5,789 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Wade G W stated it has 46,901 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Iron Fincl Lc stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Monarch Cap holds 15,779 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Grp Ltd Liability Company reported 39,048 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. 28,539 were reported by Indiana Tru And Investment Mngmt. First Manhattan Company accumulated 0.2% or 620,430 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0.52% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 34.00 million shares. Nottingham, a New York-based fund reported 6,139 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Lc holds 1.15% or 70,882 shares in its portfolio.

Winch Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $228.69 million and $191.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust Prtflo S&P500 Vl Etf by 152,963 shares to 160,257 shares, valued at $5.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Trust Us Oil Gs Ex Etf (IEO) by 64,881 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,886 shares, and cut its stake in Halliburton Co Com (NYSE:HAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 12,838 are held by Redmond Asset Mngmt Lc. Castleark Mgmt invested 1.46% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Utd Asset Strategies Inc invested in 47,475 shares or 2.16% of the stock. Private Asset accumulated 81,680 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Inc, a Alabama-based fund reported 39,864 shares. The Oregon-based Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 1.93% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wheatland Advisors accumulated 1,845 shares. Texas Yale reported 52,913 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 61.75 million shares stake. Utd Advisers Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 1.57 million shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al reported 54,357 shares. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd reported 3.42% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wesbanco Bancshares Inc reported 3.45% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Massachusetts Serv Communication Ma holds 0.59% or 7.27 million shares in its portfolio. Buckingham Capital Mngmt holds 1.14% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 46,639 shares.