Apple Com (AAPL) Holder United American Securities Raised Position; Stone Ridge Asset Management Position In Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Was Increased

United American Securities Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 30.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc bought 28,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 121,490 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.08 million, up from 93,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $930.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $205.89. About 20.45M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – Apple to start paying Dublin €13bn in back tax as appeals continue; 26/03/2018 – Apple Music boss Jimmy Iovine says streaming services need to diversify to stay alive; 09/05/2018 – Major technology companies like; 24/04/2018 – Urban Armor Gear to Launch New Plasma Case for Apple iPad and iPad Pro Exclusively at Best Buy; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management Adds Aptiv, Exits Praxair, Cuts Apple: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook Criticizes Tariffs In Bloomberg Interview — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Apple opens higher as upbeat earnings guidance quells iPhone X fears; 02/05/2018 – Apple Earnings Lift Tech ETFs, Nasdaq — Barron’s Blog; 10/03/2018 – Apple patented a keyboard that can’t be defeated by crumbs. Via @verge:; 04/04/2018 – Apple working on iPhones with touchless control, curved screen – Bbg

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 21.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc bought 15,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The hedge fund held 86,751 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, up from 71,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $18.41. About 944,584 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – Hain is currently selling its protein business; 15/03/2018 – Join Celestial Seasonings 8th Annual B Strong Ride; 08/03/2018 Hain Celestial Features 75 Exciting New Products at Expo West 2018; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $1.11 TO $1.18; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Sales $2.434B-$2.503B; 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL BOOSTED APOG, BHE, HAIN IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP – QTRLY ADJ EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.37; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 09/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 24/04/2018 – Alba Botanica® Do Good, Do Beautiful Grant Program Announces Winners

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70 billion and $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hackett Group Inc (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 24,695 shares to 20,435 shares, valued at $323,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) by 16,739 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,710 shares, and cut its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $212.44 million activity. Welling Glenn W. bought $47.34 million worth of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) on Friday, May 17.

