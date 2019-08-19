Apple Com (AAPL) Holder United American Securities Lifted Stake; American Century Companies Cut Its Agree Realty (ADC) Holding as Valuation Rose

United American Securities Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 30.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc bought 28,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 121,490 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.08M, up from 93,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.45B market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $211.42. About 8.31M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/05/2018 – Apple Switch to Full OLED IPhone Lineup Seen Unlikely by 2019; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s gargantuan net income has piled up over the years; 24/05/2018 – U.S. JURY ISSUES APPLE-SAMSUNG VERDICT IN SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA; 29/05/2018 – In Search for Dip Repurchasers, Goldman Points to Apple, Biogen; 01/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook takes a victory lap as China revenue rockets on strength of iPhone X; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook’s advice to his younger self: ‘The joy is in the journey’:; 02/05/2018 – Apple’s Services Growth a ‘Big Surprise’ for Loup’s Munster (Video); 29/05/2018 – APPLE USING OLDED FOR MODELS NEXT YR HIGHLY UNLIKELY: JPMORGAN; 07/03/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS IN SUPPLIER RESPONSIBILITY REPORT; 27/03/2018 – Apple Lowers Entry-Level iPad Cost to $299

American Century Companies Inc decreased its stake in Agree Realty Corp (ADC) by 0.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc sold 5,107 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.34% . The institutional investor held 574,488 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.84 million, down from 579,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Agree Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $72.54. About 14,555 shares traded. Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) has risen 27.26% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ADC News: 13/03/2018 Agree Realty Announces Forward Common Stk Offering; 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Declares Increased Qtrly Cash Div; 03/05/2018 – Joey Agree Named Finalist For EY’s Entrepreneur Of The Year Award In Michigan And Northwest Ohio Region; 15/05/2018 – AGREE REALTY CORP ADC.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 3.8 PCT; 23/04/2018 – DJ Agree Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADC); 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q EPS 53c; 24/05/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 21 Days; 24/04/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 42% to 17 Days; 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q FFO 71c/Shr

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $759,457 activity. $642,000 worth of stock was bought by RAKOLTA JOHN JR on Wednesday, June 26. On Monday, July 1 the insider Agree Joey bought $3,174.

More notable recent Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Agree Realty boosts 2019 acquisition guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FOMO Rally: Time For Catch-Up Trades; Analyzing Google And 3 Others – Seeking Alpha” published on June 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A New ETF For An Untapped Real Estate Market – Benzinga” on March 23, 2019. More interesting news about Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Agree Realty Names David A. Wolff Chief Accounting Officer – PRNewswire” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs Of Monday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.83, from 2.17 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold ADC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 1.09% more from 38.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt accumulated 12,897 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tributary Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 242,717 shares or 1.22% of its portfolio. Amer Int Gru owns 25,806 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 35,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Ltd Co reported 311,142 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 25,514 shares. Envestnet Asset Management stated it has 63,647 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pnc Fincl Grp reported 0.01% stake. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt invested in 0.7% or 50,374 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs invested 0.02% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Citigroup Incorporated holds 0% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) or 64,252 shares. Boston Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 17,913 shares. Plante Moran Ltd Liability Corporation reported 100 shares stake. Amer Century Companies Inc accumulated 0.04% or 574,488 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 201,316 shares.

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $98.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 325,387 shares to 2.36M shares, valued at $155.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 87,621 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.45M shares, and has risen its stake in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (NYSE:CMP).

Analysts await Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.72 per share. ADC’s profit will be $31.89 million for 23.86 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by Agree Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.33% EPS growth.