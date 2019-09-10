Apple Com (AAPL) Holder United American Securities Has Lifted Its Stake; Jana Partners Boosted Its Holding in Conagra Brands (CAG) by $38.32 Million as Market Value Declined

United American Securities Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 30.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc bought 28,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 121,490 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.08M, up from 93,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $948.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $214.33. About 11.69 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple Updates Entry-Level 9.7-Inch iPad With Pencil-Stylus Functionality; 02/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Nutty Apple Salad; 05/04/2018 – Apple has a new 2019 plan for its most powerful Mac yet – and the stakes are especially high; 21/03/2018 – goCharge Introduces Wireless Charging Furniture For New Mobile Device Era; 16/05/2018 – Citing unnamed sources in real estate, law and the North Carolina government, report said that Research Triangle Park “tops Apple’s short list.”; 17/04/2018 – This Ukrainian Mac product has a cult following – and could hint at Apple’s future; 05/03/2018 – Apple Said to Eye High-End Headphone Market (Video); 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely; 07/03/2018 – APPLE INC – APPLE PUBLISHES CONFLICT MINERALS REPORT FOR REPORTING PERIOD JAN. 1, 2017 TO DEC. 31, 2017; 02/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Revenge, Snap Unstructured, Google’s Headaches — Barron’s Blog

Jana Partners Llc increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 10.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc bought 1.42 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The hedge fund held 14.96 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $415.04 million, up from 13.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $29.43. About 2.98M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees FY18 Input Cost Inflation of Approximately 3.7%; 06/03/2018 – Conagra Brands And The J.M. Smucker Company Terminate Agreement For Sale Of Wesson Oil Business; 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – ON MAY 18, BOARD ELECTED RICHARD H. LENNY TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019; 05/03/2018 – FTC Challenges Proposed Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Cooking Oil Brand by Crisco owner, J.M. Smucker Co; 06/03/2018 – Statement of Ian Conner, Deputy Director of FTC Bureau of Competition, on J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 20/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Inc expected to post earnings of 56 cents a share – summary; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees FY18 Reported Net Sales Growth Approximately 150 Basis Points Higher Than Organic Net Sales Growth Rate; 04/05/2018 – Jana, ConAgra end standstill as Pinnacle Foods comes under pressure to sell; 15/03/2018 – Healthy Snacking Companies that are Poised for a Bigger Piece of the Pie; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS BOOSTS FORECAST

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. GREGOR JOIE A had bought 10,000 shares worth $299,865 on Tuesday, April 16. Arora Anil bought $48,096 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) on Tuesday, April 16.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. GREGOR JOIE A had bought 10,000 shares worth $299,865 on Tuesday, April 16. Arora Anil bought $48,096 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) on Tuesday, April 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.74 million are owned by Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P. Mirae Asset Glob Investments has 59,079 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cwm Ltd Llc holds 0% or 1,496 shares in its portfolio. North Star Invest Corp accumulated 0.01% or 4,155 shares. Meyer Handelman reported 0.74% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Amp invested in 113,173 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners invested in 8,545 shares. Poplar Forest Capital Ltd Company holds 649,239 shares. Vigilant Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 1.66% or 428,770 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 83,196 shares. 4,594 were reported by Captrust Advsr. Moreover, Principal Fin Gp Incorporated Inc has 0.02% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 714,074 shares. Hartford Financial reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). 18,444 are held by Reliance Communication Of Delaware. Yorktown And Research Com accumulated 0.07% or 8,200 shares.

Jana Partners Llc increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 10.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc bought 1.42 million shares as the company's stock declined 4.21% . The hedge fund held 14.96 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $415.04 million, up from 13.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $29.43. About 2.98M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Mngmt Co Limited Liability Company holds 2.42% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 112,112 shares. Sunbelt Secs Inc stated it has 27,221 shares. Ami Asset Corp holds 2.78% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 198,164 shares. Anderson Hoagland And holds 2.4% or 21,312 shares in its portfolio. Ferox Capital Mgmt LP accumulated 26,200 shares. Mraz Amerine And Assocs reported 0.61% stake. 7,900 were accumulated by Summit Group Lc. Kentucky Retirement Systems owns 195,847 shares. Moon Cap Mgmt Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Rhode Island-based Amica Mutual Insurance has invested 3.12% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Opus Investment Mgmt Inc reported 0.51% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cim Inv Mangement holds 1.4% or 19,121 shares. West Coast Ltd owns 3.29% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 73,447 shares. Koshinski Asset owns 0% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 46,631 shares. Illinois-based Thomas Story And Son Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.34% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).