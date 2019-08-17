Apple Com (AAPL) Holder Hedeker Wealth Management Group Has Lifted Its Position by $477,101 as Share Price Rose; Theleme Partners Llp Lifted Its Position in Bank Amer (BAC) as Stock Rose

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 8.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 2,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 39,136 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42M, up from 36,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.80M shares traded or 7.62% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday; 05/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook To Be Deposed In Qualcomm Lawsuit — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. signs exclusive licensing and supply agreement with Global Nutraceuticals for patented Agathos-Active; 24/04/2018 – Apple Takes a Step on Payment of Back Taxes to Ireland; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE BOOSTED AAPL, MON, TEVA, DAL, BK IN 1Q: 13F; 18/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple $1.8 bln tax arrears payment eases pressure on Ireland- Bloomberg; 20/04/2018 – This is the Apple store for weed; 26/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley next week to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity:; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg

Theleme Partners Llp increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 17.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Theleme Partners Llp bought 2.72 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 18.11 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $499.78 million, up from 15.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Theleme Partners Llp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $27.03. About 68.48 million shares traded or 34.10% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – 60NQ: Merrill Lynch SA: Annual Financial Report; 25/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR SEPARATE CHAIRMAN AND CEO FAILS WITH 30.7 PCT OF VOTES CAST; 18/04/2018 – Intersect ENT Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: Merrill Lynch whistleblowers get $88 million; 03/05/2018 – ResMed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Phibro Animal Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – YNAP YNAP.Ml – BOARD TOOK INTO ACCOUNT FAIRNESS OPINIONS PROVIDED BY FINANCIAL ADVISERS MEDIOBANCA AND BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH; 30/04/2018 – Global IPOs Up 13% in 2018, BofA Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 15/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.72 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.70 PCT AT JANUARY END – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cardinal Capital Management reported 36,193 shares or 1.96% of all its holdings. Royal Bancorporation Of Scotland Gru Public Ltd Liability holds 1.57% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 41,111 shares. 11,586 are held by Trustco Retail Bank Corp N Y. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 77,106 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 35,116 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Advisory Grp reported 17,037 shares. Guinness Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0% or 41 shares in its portfolio. First Merchants reported 71,705 shares. Copeland Lc holds 19,801 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. First Dallas Securities Incorporated owns 2,727 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Cna Financial stated it has 11,500 shares. Paradigm Asset Ltd Liability Com reported 8,060 shares. Gradient Investments Lc has invested 0.8% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Peapack Gladstone Fin owns 303,284 shares or 2.6% of their US portfolio. Beach Investment Counsel Inc Pa holds 2.23% or 104,321 shares in its portfolio.

Theleme Partners Llp, which manages about $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.37M shares to 6.75M shares, valued at $288.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.