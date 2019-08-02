Apple Com (AAPL) Holder Hartline Investment Has Boosted Its Stake by $387,828; Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Bell State Bank & Trust Decreased Its Position as Stock Price Declined

Bell State Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 87.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust sold 77,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 10,955 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $465,000, down from 88,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $38. About 27.29M shares traded or 12.52% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 29/03/2018 – PFIZER: TAFAMIDIS PHASE 3 MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 01/05/2018 – PFE NEED MORE TIME TO UNDERSTAND TUMOR MUTATION BURDEN BIOMAKER; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH- RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 SHOWED TREATMENT WITH TECENTRIQ ALONE DID NOT PROVIDE MEANINGFUL CLINICAL BENEFIT COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 17/05/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS CO AND ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS ENTER INTO ASSET CONTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR PFIZER’S ALLOGENEIC CAR T IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY PORTFOLIO; 11/05/2018 – Global Thyroid Cancer Market Spotlight 2018 – Pfizer Has the Highest Number of Completed Clinical Trials – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – DOLUTEGRAVIR WAS WELL-TOLERATED IN HIV/TB CO-INFECTED ADULTS RECEIVING RIFAMPIN-BASED TB THERAPY; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE DANCO LABORATORIES, ROXANE LABORATORIES, CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS, AEGERION PHARMA; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to…; 20/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower131 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Reduced

Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 2.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartline Investment Corp bought 2,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 98,164 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.65 million, up from 96,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartline Investment Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 38.22 million shares traded or 42.41% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/04/2018 – Cirrus Logic: A Relief Rally for This Apple Supplier? — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – Eventually, Apple plans to have more versions of Daisy in locations across the country. And for now, Apple customers with obsolete iPhones can recycle them through the GiveBack program; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Ring buy gives it the same number of acquisitions this year as Apple or Google:; 04/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Work on Touchless Control, Curved IPhone Screen; 04/04/2018 – New York Post: Eli Apple can start all over; 04/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s; 15/05/2018 – Einhorn Adds To Brighthouse Financial Stake, Trims Apple, GM Holdings — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is preparing to take on Apple’s iPad with a line of $400 tablets that could hit shelves as early as this year; 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs and Apple Are Said to Plan a New Credit Card

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcdaniel Terry Company holds 51,554 shares. First Washington owns 19,428 shares. Mechanics Bancorp Tru Department holds 2.06% or 47,600 shares in its portfolio. The Missouri-based Jag Mngmt Lc has invested 0.57% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 1.87 million shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt owns 113,800 shares or 1.64% of their US portfolio. Taurus Asset Limited holds 133,355 shares or 3.54% of its portfolio. Arrow Finance reported 77,067 shares. Torray, a Maryland-based fund reported 120,367 shares. Pittenger & Anderson Incorporated invested in 62,943 shares. Moreno Evelyn V, Massachusetts-based fund reported 68,663 shares. Finemark Bank & Trust Trust reported 203,330 shares. Sabal reported 15,878 shares. South State reported 2.25% stake. 26,692 are owned by Kingfisher Ltd Llc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Invest holds 30,254 shares. Meritage Port Mgmt, a Kansas-based fund reported 120,043 shares. First Merchants holds 0.74% or 107,781 shares. 11,313 were accumulated by Wg Shaheen & Dba Whitney & Communications. Botty Ltd Liability stated it has 19,471 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Oak Assoc Limited Oh holds 681,268 shares or 1.77% of its portfolio. Noesis Capital Mangement has 0% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 24,940 shares. Intact has invested 0.45% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Winslow Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.13% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 14,102 shares. West Oak Limited Com holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 26,461 shares. Toth Finance Advisory Corp accumulated 2,900 shares. Wealth Architects Limited Company invested in 0.11% or 8,471 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 235,004 shares. Patten has 9,040 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 15.42 million shares.