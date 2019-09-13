Apple Com (AAPL) Holder Alexandria Capital Has Cut Holding by $551,797 as Share Price Rose; South Texas Money Management LTD Upped Its International Paper Co (IP) Stake by $1.81 Million; Shares Declined

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased its stake in International Paper Co (IP) by 4.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd bought 42,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 972,114 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.11M, up from 930,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in International Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $42.33. About 4.02 million shares traded or 18.16% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 06/03/2018 – IP PROPOSAL VALUES SMURFIT KAPPA’S CURRENT SHARE CAPITAL €8.6B; 16/05/2018 – INTL PAPER SUPPORT OF IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL TIMELINE; 06/04/2018 – International Paper to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings On April 26; 02/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER APPM RISES AFTER PROFIT MORE THAN DOUBLES; 15/05/2018 – International Paper at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects International Paper’s Takeover Offer (5); 06/03/2018 – International Paper Confirms Bid for Smurfit Kappa; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Looks to M&A After Spurning International Paper’s Takeover Bid; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects $11B International Paper Offer (Video); 16/05/2018 – IP CFO SAYS COMPANY HAS STILL HAD NO ENGAGEMENT FROM SMURFIT

Alexandria Capital Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 3.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc sold 2,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 69,640 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.78M, down from 72,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $223.09. About 28.31M shares traded or 8.99% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/04/2018 – The Facebook CEO was ready to criticize Apple in his testimony in Congress over the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 04/05/2018 – “On a personal level, I’ve always greatly admired Warren and have always been grateful for his insight and advice,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said; 17/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: Apple is planning to launch the Netflix of news; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook is on Capitol Hill for meetings, including one at the White House; 16/03/2018 – Tech Today: Qualcomm LBO? Micron Options Plays, Apple’s Next A.R. — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – Macworld: iPad 2018 rumors: New iPad Pro design with Face ID to launch at WWDC in June; 25/04/2018 – `NO POT OF GOLD’ FOR IRELAND ON APPLE ARREARS: FIN MINISTER; 31/05/2018 – Xiaomi, bound for IPO, woos fans (and investors) at glitzy launch; 09/04/2018 – Apple announces new red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus; 10/05/2018 – Apple abandons €850m data centre project in Ireland

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17B and $2.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6,453 shares to 17,053 shares, valued at $3.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 56,313 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.70 million shares, and cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold IP shares while 224 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 310.16 million shares or 1.89% less from 316.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Company holds 0.37% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 29,886 shares. 10,950 are held by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance. Next Fin Grp Inc reported 1,512 shares stake. Davidson Invest owns 165,525 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 86 shares. Illinois-based Cna Financial Corporation has invested 0.5% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Etrade Management Llc has 0.01% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 12,045 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.02% stake. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Gp Llc accumulated 2,479 shares. Wellington Management Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). First Quadrant LP Ca owns 2,829 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). First Personal holds 1,793 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Deprince Race And Zollo holds 0.72% or 595,668 shares. Allstate holds 0.03% or 43,063 shares.

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81 million and $701.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGIT) by 16,196 shares to 268,315 shares, valued at $17.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (ONEK) by 32,136 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,195 shares, and has risen its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Yale Cap invested in 52,913 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Addison Commerce invested in 0.95% or 6,884 shares. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has 1.18% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kames Cap Public Ltd Company stated it has 272,628 shares or 1.46% of all its holdings. Private Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Liability stated it has 176,866 shares or 5.39% of all its holdings. New York-based Strategic Svcs has invested 1.7% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Buckhead Mgmt Limited Com holds 2.37% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 39,799 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Com holds 2.63% or 623,383 shares in its portfolio. Amer National Registered Investment Advisor holds 3.41% or 30,698 shares. Windward Mgmt Ca reported 318,927 shares. Moreover, Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has 2.81% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 608,290 shares. Eqis Cap Mngmt has 0.79% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 47,542 shares. Stifel holds 1.86% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 3.64 million shares. Bridgecreek Inv Management Ltd Company reported 80,914 shares. Moreover, has 5.36% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).