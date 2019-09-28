Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose While Wedgewood Partners Lowered by $21.28 Million Its Stake; Nea Management Company Trimmed Genocea Biosciences (GNCA) Position by $83.17 Million; Market Value Declined

Nea Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Genocea Biosciences Inc (GNCA) by 79.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc sold 27.72M shares as the company’s stock declined 39.13% . The institutional investor held 7.23M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.33M, down from 34.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Genocea Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.54 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.50% or $0.145 during the last trading session, reaching $3.08. About 214,639 shares traded or 21.50% up from the average. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) has declined 33.17% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GNCA News: 30/04/2018 – Genocea Files Investigational New Drug Application for Neoantigen Cancer Vaccine Candidate GEN-009; 18/04/2018 – Genocea Presents Data at AACR Annual Meeting Further Highlighting Advantages of ATLAS Platform in Identification of Neoantigens; 26/03/2018 – Genocea Biosciences Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Genocea Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 21c; 09/04/2018 – Genocea to Present Data at Upcoming AACR Annual Meeting Further Highlighting ATLAS Platform Ability to Identify and Characteriz; 10/05/2018 – Genocea Biosciences 1Q Loss $15.3M; 16/05/2018 – Pure Play Health Care FUnds Buy Genocea, Exit Axovant: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Genocea Presents Data at AACR Annual Meeting Further Highlighting Advantages of ATLAS Platform in Identification of Neoantigens over in silico Methods; 11/05/2018 – GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.21

Wedgewood Partners Inc decreased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 16.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc sold 107,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 537,700 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $106.42 million, down from 645,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – Zero Hedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook Calls for Privacy Regulation; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s Previous Entry-Level iPad Cost $329; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q iPhone Rev $38.03B; 04/04/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 24/05/2018 – Phone Scoop: Jury Says Samsung On the Hook for $539M Over Apple Designs: A California jury today decided that Samsung must pay; 10/04/2018 – Apple adds lsaac Asimov sci-fi series to TV development list; 21/05/2018 – Buffett Bailed Out By Apple as Coke and Wells Lose: Markets Live; 27/04/2018 – Apple performance can rise above ‘peak smartphone’ fears; 09/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple plans to starting letting users buy subscriptions to some 3rd-party video services in its TV app,

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. John G Ullman Assoc owns 13,118 shares. Td Cap Management Llc holds 0.2% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 5,089 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank holds 2.81% or 608,290 shares in its portfolio. Jcic Asset Mgmt holds 55,971 shares or 4.59% of its portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 16.62M shares. Aureus Asset Mgmt Ltd Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 138,233 shares. Valicenti Advisory reported 5.34% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 10 has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Private Wealth Prns Ltd has 176,866 shares. 9,897 are held by Hudock Cap Group Ltd Liability. Fcg Advsr Ltd Liability Co invested 1.56% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Advisory Alpha Lc stated it has 0.64% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bamco New York stated it has 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kynikos Assocs Lp owns 0.79% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 8,267 shares. Barry Invest Advsrs Ltd Company has 3.52% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.33 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Nea Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regulus Therapeutics Inc by 1.14M shares to 2.05M shares, valued at $2.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.45 earnings per share, up 37.50% or $0.27 from last year’s $-0.72 per share. After $-0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Genocea Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.84% EPS growth.

