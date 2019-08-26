Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose While Wade G W & Cut Its Holding by $5.53 Million; Excalibur Management Has Boosted Verizon (VZ) Position by $300,015 as Stock Price Declined

Wade G W & Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 13.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc sold 29,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 181,230 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.43 million, down from 210,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $927.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $205.24. About 8.29 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/04/2018 – Apple may replace the iPhone X, but if so, it’s likely because a new flagship model is coming not because consumers aren’t interested in the current phone; 08/03/2018 – Barack Obama in talks to create shows for Netflix – NYT; 14/05/2018 – Hon Hai’s Profit Misses After Apple Barely Grew iPhone Sales; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 27/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Gladwin Field Office – Apple Tree Planting with Ruffed Grouse Society; 30/03/2018 – Apple chief right to kick Facebook over data privacy failings; 24/05/2018 – Apple blocks Steam’s plan to extend its video games to iPhones; 09/04/2018 – Apple Now Globally Powered by 100 Percent Renewable Energy; 21/05/2018 – @robotodd asked Apple’s Siri to tell him about #WWDC18, Apple’s developer conference that starts on June 4, and it told him it’s going to get an upgrade; 14/05/2018 – Opinion today: Apple explains the market

Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in Verizon (VZ) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp bought 5,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 94,055 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56M, up from 88,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Verizon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $55.94. About 997,714 shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim: source WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S; 20/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: U.S. government investigating AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN ADJUSTED EPS IN 2018 BEFORE IMPACT OF TAX REFORM AND REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON CONFIRMS U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT INQUIRY INTO E-SIM STANDARDS, CALLS IT ‘MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING – SPOKESMAN; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Boost 2018 EPS by 55 Cents to 65 Cents; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 25/04/2018 – Dubai’s Delta Partners Hires Ex-Verizon Strategy Chief Chestnutt; 21/03/2018 – Facebook, Cambridge Analytica sued in U.S. by users over data harvesting; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G WILL BE A STEADY REVENUE STREAM BY 2020; 08/03/2018 – IN House Dems: Argos native Libby Moyer named Verizon Scholarship winner in 2018 session of General Assembly

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whitnell & Company holds 0.2% or 8,941 shares. Condor Capital owns 7,608 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 6.17 million shares. Appleton Prtnrs Ma reported 98,768 shares. Oarsman Incorporated owns 80,622 shares for 2.26% of their portfolio. Capital Intll Ltd Ca has invested 1.19% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cincinnati Fincl Corporation holds 486,700 shares. Oberweis Asset reported 3,500 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Blair William & Il stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Argent Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 192,300 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0.97% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cv Starr has 150,000 shares for 3.9% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Lc holds 125,865 shares. Garrison Asset Ltd Llc reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Parkside Commercial Bank And owns 10,908 shares.

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in P & G (NYSE:PG) by 4,040 shares to 32,581 shares, valued at $3.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 2,982 shares to 105,603 shares, valued at $13.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5,032 shares in the quarter, for a total of 197,538 shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

