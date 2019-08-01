Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose While Shikiar Asset Management Decreased Its Holding by $1.43 Million; As Generac Hldgs (GNRC) Stock Value Rose, Holder Edgepoint Investment Group Has Trimmed by $37.66 Million Its Stake

Shikiar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold 7,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 100,259 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.04M, down from 107,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $983.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $217.01. About 19.17 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/05/2018 – Times of India: Apple’s new update may allow users to use their iPhones as hotel keys, transit passes and more; 07/03/2018 – Ireland chooses BNY Mellon to manage Apple escrow fund; 25/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: New report says Apple won’t be able to fully drop Qualcomm as an iPhone supplier this year; 20/04/2018 – Apple’s iPhone X is likely to be discontinued this year, Mirabaud analyst Neil Campling said; 01/05/2018 – Last week, Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi cut his fiscal year earnings per share estimate for Apple based on his team’s analysis of supply chain companies that “increasingly point[ed] to weakness.”; 29/04/2018 – Apple expected to boost shareholder returns by at least $100bn; 30/05/2018 – Smartphone Market Will Decline Again This Year But Apple Volumes Will Rise, Projects IDC — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Revenge, Snap Unstructured, Google’s Headaches — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – This former Facebook executive sees Apple as a massive generator of cash, but thinks the company may be slipping on the innovation side; 19/04/2018 – DJ Golden Apple Oil & Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GAPJ)

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (GNRC) by 11.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 738,352 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.89% . The institutional investor held 5.53 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $283.44M, down from 6.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Generac Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $71.06. About 287,144 shares traded. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 36.67% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 02/05/2018 – GENERAC 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 62C; 02/05/2018 – Generac Raises 2018 Net Sales Outlook to Improve 6%-8% Over the Prior Year; 04/05/2018 – For Hurricane Preparedness Week, Generac Reminds All to Prepare Early; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +8%; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EBITDA $70.2M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Generac Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNRC); 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Adds Middleby, Exits Microsemi, Cuts Generac: 13F; 08/05/2018 – New CO-SENSE Carbon Monoxide Sensing and Shutdown Technology Improves Safety of Portable Generators; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EPS 42c; 02/05/2018 – Generac Sees 2018 Core Sales Growth to Be Between 5% and 6%

Shikiar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $319.33M and $238.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 5,600 shares to 66,150 shares, valued at $3.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agnc Investment Corp. Ser B 7. by 12,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,475 shares, and has risen its stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 2.24% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 953,859 shares. Covington Inv Advisors reported 33,451 shares. Lvm Cap Mngmt Mi invested in 146,685 shares. Edgestream Partners Lp owns 40,019 shares. Illinois-based Harris Assoc Lp has invested 1.34% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Zevin Asset has 29,005 shares. Baillie Gifford And Com reported 0.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 41,432 are held by Wealth Architects Limited Co. West Chester Cap Advsrs holds 3.4% or 8,585 shares. Hilltop accumulated 1.56% or 38,565 shares. Karp Cap Mngmt stated it has 1.26% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cetera Limited Co owns 256,711 shares. Nbt Financial Bank N A holds 2.79% or 80,637 shares. Wendell David holds 103,011 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 4.62M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold GNRC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.33 million shares or 1.69% less from 57.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Limited Partnership holds 12,880 shares. First Interstate Bancorporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Vanguard owns 6.55 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 1.44M were accumulated by Investec Asset Mgmt. 46,834 are held by Us Bancshares De. Hbk Invs Lp holds 6,172 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Com owns 13,052 shares. 14,075 are owned by Mai. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.01% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Citadel Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 168,524 shares. Loomis Sayles And Company Ltd Partnership reported 0.09% stake. Ariel Invs has 0.21% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Affinity Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Capital Fund Management Sa has invested 0% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Yorktown Management And Rech holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 4,000 shares.