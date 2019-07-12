Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose While Schmidt P J Investment Management Has Lifted Position by $322,812; Williams Jones & Associates Stake in Gtt Communications (GTT) Boosted by $1.53 Million

Williams Jones & Associates Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 7.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc bought 45,101 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 657,810 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.83 million, up from 612,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $838.82M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.78% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $15.02. About 571,824 shares traded or 14.91% up from the average. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 46.98% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 12/04/2018 – GTT CONFIRMS TARGET FOR FY EBITDA OF EU145M-EU155M; 16/05/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – RECEIVES ORDER NOTIFICATION FROM AN ASIAN SHIPYARD FOR DESIGN OF LNG TANKS OF TWO NEW LNG CARRIERS (LNGCS); 26/03/2018 – Aleph and Crestview to Invest $175 Million in GTT as Part of Interoute Acquisition; 10/05/2018 – GTT Wins Three Gold Stevie Awards in 2018 American Business Awards; 12/03/2018 – GTT BUYS ACCELERATED CONNECTIONS; 10/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – RECEIVES AN ORDER FROM HHI TO EQUIP A NEW LNG CARRIER; 17/05/2018 – GTT: RENEWAL OF BERTEROTTIERE IN FUNCTIONS OF CHAIRMAN, CEO; 05/04/2018 – FTC: 20180980: The Spruce House Partnership LP; GTT Communications, Inc; 17/04/2018 – GTT Expands Global Network in North America and Asia-Pacific; 27/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – RECEIVES AN ORDER FROM SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES TO DESIGN THE LNG TANKS OF A NEW LNG CARRIER

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc bought 1,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,683 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.53 million, up from 58,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $928.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $203.36. About 9.40 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – With the segment increasingly dominated by four Chinese players, Apple saw it’s No.4 position lost again to Xiaomi; 29/05/2018 – CNET: Rumors are brewing of a triple-camera Apple iPhone design; 27/03/2018 – Apple Updates Entry-Level 9.7-Inch iPad With Pencil-Stylus Functionality; 01/05/2018 – R.I.P., for real, iPhone X ‘super cycle’ Apple shipped 52 million iPhones last quarter, up 3 percent from the same time last year; 01/05/2018 – APPLE REPORTS NEW $100B BUYBACK PROGRAM, BOOSTS DIVIDEND BY 16%; 11/04/2018 – Journal Sentinel: EXCLUSIVE: Apple Vacations and other travel companies didn’t warn tourists after others reported; 16/05/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Don’t buy Apple suppliers right now; 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple may release a cheaper MacBook Air; 25/05/2018 – Apple sees steep increase in U.S. national security requests; 11/04/2018 – Lance Ulanoff: New Apple Music Head Named as Service Surpasses 40 Million Subscribers

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95B and $4.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc Del by 3,489 shares to 4,528 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 40,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 633,890 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

