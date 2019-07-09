Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose While Motco Has Raised Holding by $312,984; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Value Rose While Edgemoor Investment Advisors Has Lowered Stake

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 75.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc sold 39,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,871 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, down from 52,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $375.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $141.41. About 3.73M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson expected to post earnings of $2.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intelligent Technology™; 16/03/2018 – J&J nears diabetes device exit with $2.1 bln LifeScan sale; 18/04/2018 – J&J Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/03/2018 – JANSSEN: INVOKANA SIG CUTS RISK HEART FAILURE-RELATED OUTCOMES; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 05/04/2018 – J&J ORDERED TO PAY $37 MILLION OVER BANKER’S TALC CANCER CLAIMS; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS TO RECORD PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.9 TO $2.3 BLN, WHICH WILL BE TREATED AS A SPECIAL ITEM; 11/03/2018 – J&J Unit: Invokana Significantly Reduces Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk for or With a History of Cardiovascular Disease; 30/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Introduces Artificial-Intelligence Powered Virtual Assistant for Contact Lenses

Motco increased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 2.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco bought 1,656 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,633 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.66 million, up from 64,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $925.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $201.24. About 18.18 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/04/2018 – The Information: Apple Hires Ex-Google Search and AI Chief Giannandrea; 27/03/2018 – Apple Updates iPad With Stylus Support; 29/03/2018 – WA State Auditor: Washington State Apple Commission Financial and Federal 3/29/2018 – 3/29/2018; 17/05/2018 – BACKSTORY-Calculating the gender gap in the technology sector; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO HAVING `ACTIVE DIALOGUE’ WITH APPLE: CNBC; 21/03/2018 – Saudis Hunting for Deals Plan to Meet Amazon, Apple, Google; 14/05/2018 – Hon Hai’s Profit Misses After Apple Barely Grew iPhone Sales; 18/03/2018 – Apple is designing and testing screens -Bloomberg; 14/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Former Apple Employees Reflect on Siris Squandered Lead Over Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant (Joe; 24/05/2018 – Millennials looking to pay with plastic have more options than ever. Apple, Ikea, Uber are all pushing branded cards

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43 billion for 14.61 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10 million and $759.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 33,121 shares to 40,408 shares, valued at $2.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 7,290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,690 shares, and has risen its stake in Affiliated Managers Group In (NYSE:AMG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Motco, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard S/T Inflation (VTIP) by 98,322 shares to 22,230 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc by 3,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,607 shares, and cut its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE:TDY).