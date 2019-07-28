Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose While Eidelman Virant Capital Has Cut Its Stake by $822,150; Surmodics (SRDX) Holding Raised by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 17.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital sold 4,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,940 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79M, down from 24,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $955.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer highlights large share repurchase programs at Apple, Boeing and others; 07/03/2018 – China’s Apple Trade Would Keep Doctor Away for 164 Million Years; 29/05/2018 – Apple Upgrades HomePod Speaker With Stereo, Multi-Room Audio; 25/04/2018 – Novartis’ digital drive continues with eye-disease app; 01/05/2018 – Apple Raises Dividend to 73c; 08/03/2018 – Compliance with Apple’s 60-hour work week fell to 94 percent of suppliers from 98 percent in 2016; 02/05/2018 – NOVUS THERAPEUTICS HOLDER APPLE TREE CUT STAKE TO 8.1% VS ~9.4%; 10/05/2018 – ALCOA, RIO TINTO: APPLE PROVIDING INVESTMENT OF C$13M; 27/03/2018 – Apple bid for education market: new software, same iPad price; 09/05/2018 – Apple is a ‘productive cash machine’ but probably not as innovative as it used to be: Chamath Palihapitiya

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa increased its stake in Surmodics Inc (SRDX) by 1080.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa bought 2,528 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.88% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,762 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.09M, up from 234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Surmodics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $535.76M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $39.72. About 53,658 shares traded. Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) has declined 13.51% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.94% the S&P500. Some Historical SRDX News: 23/04/2018 – Surmodics Announces FDA Clearance of a New .018” Low-Profile PTA Balloon Dilation Catheter; 22/04/2018 – DJ Surmodics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRDX); 23/04/2018 – Surmodics Announces FDA Clearance Of A New .018″ Low-Profile PTA Balloon Dilation Catheter; 14/05/2018 – Surmodics Acquires Thrombectomy Technology Assets From Embolitech, Strengthening Peripheral Vascular Whole-Pdt Solutions Portfolio; 10/04/2018 – Surmodics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 16/05/2018 – SURMODICS INC SRDX.O SAYS CFO ANDREW LAFRENCE RESIGNED; 16/05/2018 – SURMODICS INC – TIMOTHY ARENS, VICE PRESIDENT OF CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT AND STRATEGY, WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 23/04/2018 – SURMODICS GETS 501(K) CLEARANCE FOR BALLOON DILATION CATHETER; 15/05/2018 – Surmodics Rises for 10 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 02/05/2018 – Surmodics 2Q EPS 11c

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Apple Services Chief Shares More TV+ Details – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Movers: JNJ, AAPL – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple raised as ‘re-valuation’ stock – Evercore – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/17/2019: ERIC, ASML, QCOM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Apple (AAPL) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Inv Council accumulated 847,498 shares. Washington stated it has 284,001 shares or 3.22% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities has invested 4.83% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sigma Inv Counselors accumulated 42,456 shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Management Lc has 25,378 shares. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd Llc owns 124,269 shares for 1.66% of their portfolio. 2.13M were accumulated by Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company. Country Club Na reported 44,496 shares stake. Wms Prns Ltd holds 4.34% or 91,641 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 0.6% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 723,950 shares. 1.45 million are held by Brandywine Global Investment Management Limited Liability Corporation. Moreover, Davis has 1.51% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 13,559 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Ltd has 60,596 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Uss Inv Mgmt Limited accumulated 870,573 shares or 1.86% of the stock. Force Management Ltd Liability invested in 5.67% or 12,800 shares.

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00 million and $142.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (NYSE:TDS) by 69,650 shares to 105,500 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royce Value Cf (NYSE:RVT) by 74,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,330 shares, and has risen its stake in Madison Square Garde Class A.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 24.50 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $46265.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (Call) (NYSE:CAT) by 6,014 shares to 2,121 shares, valued at $28.74 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Silver Wheaton Corp by 8,519 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,619 shares, and cut its stake in Evolent Health Inc (Prn).

More notable recent Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Surmodics Provides Update Regarding TRANSCEND Clinical Trial – Business Wire” on April 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Anticipate IHI To Hit $238 – Nasdaq” published on January 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why You Should Invest in Surmodics (SRDX) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2018. More interesting news about Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Surmodics Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Invest in Abiomed (ABMD) Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 26, 2018.