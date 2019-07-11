Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose While Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has Cut Stake by $363,825; Calamos Advisors Upped Its Stake in Pfizer (PFE) as Shares Declined

Calamos Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 31.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc bought 684,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.89 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.55 million, up from 2.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $42.69. About 13.90 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 05/03/2018 – Dan R. Littman Elected to Pfizer’s Board of Directors; 11/03/2018 – PFIZER, BMY PRESENT DATA ON ORAL ANTICOAGULANTS; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER SAYS HAS NOT YET MADE A DECISION, BUT CONTINUES TO EXPECT ONE IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – AmpliPhi Biosciences Will Utilize NIAID Preclinical Services to Advance Development of Its Targeted Therapeutic Candidate for the Treatment of Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (SNDA) for XTANDI(R) (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC); 22/05/2018 – Pfizer: Study Finds Prevnar 13 Associated With Reduced Risk of Hospitalization From Certain Pneumonia in Older Adults; 23/04/2018 – MYLOTARG(TM) Approved in the EU for the Treatment of Previously Untreated, De Novo, CD33-positive Acute Myeloid Leukemia in Combination With Chemotherapy; 29/03/2018 – Pfizer’s rare heart disease drug succeeded in a late-stage study; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 16/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA IS SAID TO WEIGH SALE OF U.S. RIGHTS FOR CRESTOR

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold 1,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,550 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14M, down from 18,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $919.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $204.19. About 8.15 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple pops on earnings beat, strong guidance; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS NEW LOWER PRICED IPAD WILL SUPPORT APPLE PENCIL ACCESSORY – EXEC; 29/03/2018 – APPLE TO REVAMP PRIVACY CONTROLS TO COMPLY WITH NEW EU LAW; 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs; 24/05/2018 – U.S. JURY SAYS SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD 005930.KS OWES APPLE AAPL.O $539 MLN FOR INFRINGEMENT OF SMARTPHONE PATENTS – CNET; 24/04/2018 – Ireland expects hearings on Apple EU tax appeal in autumn; 04/04/2018 – Apple is developing gesture control and curved screens for its iPhone, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter; 09/04/2018 – APPLE’S ENTIRE BUSINESS NOW POWERED WITH CLEAN ENERGY WORLDWIDE; 29/03/2018 – Apple’s Cook Has Pointed Advice for Facebook’s Zuckerberg — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Apple Wants $1 Billion From Samsung at Smartphone Retrial

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44M and $680.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc by 42,173 shares to 84,603 shares, valued at $4.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (EBND) by 23,403 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 109,498 are held by Wg Shaheen Dba Whitney Company. Hanson Mcclain reported 0.37% stake. Cape Ann Bancorp reported 2.91% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 261,486 are owned by Daiwa. Penbrook Limited Co reported 4,844 shares. Fmr Lc holds 2.3% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 101.00M shares. Gluskin Sheff Inc stated it has 2,925 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 692,669 shares or 5.87% of their US portfolio. Levin Cap Strategies LP accumulated 89,036 shares. Franklin Street Advsr Nc has 158,809 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lafleur Godfrey Ltd invested in 105,224 shares. Vermont-based Clean Yield Group has invested 3.19% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Atlas Browninc holds 2.54% or 18,911 shares. North Star Asset stated it has 1.8% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.54 billion for 24.08 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Matrix Asset Advsr Incorporated New York stated it has 1.5% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cornerstone Capital Inc invested in 70 shares. Moreover, Kelly Lawrence W Inc Ca has 0.16% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Chilton Commerce Ltd Liability Com owns 8,234 shares. Signature Estate Invest Advisors Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 5,184 shares. Amer Insur Tx has 1.09% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Public Sector Pension Inv Board accumulated 0.18% or 463,627 shares. Ipswich Mgmt Co holds 41,800 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. M&R Inc stated it has 1.14% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Fenimore Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Parsec stated it has 0.05% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Lipe & Dalton holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 4,519 shares. Cadinha & Company Limited Liability Company owns 0.33% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 39,228 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Limited Liability stated it has 877,750 shares. First Midwest Retail Bank Trust Division reported 92,333 shares.

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54 billion and $16.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 122,961 shares to 1.69M shares, valued at $281.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 13,052 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 193,491 shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).