Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose While Condor Capital Management Increased by $509,836 Its Stake; Fort Point Capital Partners Lowered Its Position in Facebook (FB) as Stock Price Rose

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management bought 2,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 52,962 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.48 million, up from 50,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $983.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98M shares traded or 118.38% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 18/05/2018 – WITN Headlines: People familiar with recruitment efforts tell The Associated Press that tech giant Apple is strongly; 13/04/2018 – Apple Warns Employees to Stop Leaking Information to Media; 10/05/2018 – Revenue of Taiwan’s Major Apple Suppliers +11.5% Y/y in April; 30/05/2018 – Apple gets downgraded on concern services focus won’t deliver big profits; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Buffett buys more Apple; 17/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE LAUNCHING APPLE CHAT SUPPORT; 10/05/2018 – APPLE: ALCOA,RIO TINTO ALUMINUM TODAY ANNOUNCED A JOINT VENTURE; 15/03/2018 – Slashdot: Apple Bans Iran from the App Store (bleepingcomputer.com); 25/04/2018 – Daimler joins China’s Responsible Cobalt Initiative; 04/05/2018 – Apple briefly surpassed its previous high of $183.50 Friday

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 5.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc sold 1,569 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 29,493 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.69M, down from 31,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $541.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36M shares traded or 43.88% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/04/2018 – Future regulatory problems for Facebook and Google could hurt their profitability, but even under regulation, tech margins are likely to remain among the highest of the industry sectors; 12/04/2018 – Facebook makes all its money from ads, but some users are willing to pay to avoid giving others access to their data; 21/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will make a statement on the data breach within 24 hours; 19/03/2018 – Facebook under pressure as EU, U.S. urge probes of data practices; 17/04/2018 – Hermes Adds Gartner, Exits GE, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Facebook Introduces New Tools to Make Fundraisers Even More Impactful; 17/05/2018 – BRITISH PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEE SAYS FORMER CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA CEO ALEXANDER NIX WILL APPEAR ON JUNE 6; 26/03/2018 – Statement by the Acting Director of FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection Regarding Reported Concerns about Facebook Privacy Practices; 27/03/2018 – Facebook accused of breaking New Zealand privacy law; 28/03/2018 – Tech Today: Trump vs Amazon, Facebook Bounces Back, Waymo Motors On — Barron’s Blog

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42 million and $253.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 1,800 shares to 70,100 shares, valued at $20.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Docusign Inc (Put) by 9,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Docusign Inc.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.48 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Cap Mngmt Lc owns 32.25M shares or 1.5% of their US portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 239 shares. Corda Inv Management has 5,524 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Salem Investment Counselors reported 1.9% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The Massachusetts-based Aureus Asset Management Limited Company has invested 1.56% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Somerville Kurt F has invested 0.11% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.12% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bartlett & Ltd Liability Co holds 0.65% or 89,924 shares. Mar Vista Invest Limited Liability Co has invested 3.46% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). New York-based Eulav Asset Management has invested 1.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The New York-based Mufg Americas Corp has invested 0.63% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ironwood Lc owns 259 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Hayek Kallen Inv Mgmt reported 1,050 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd has invested 1.23% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 28.59 million were reported by Northern Trust Corp.

