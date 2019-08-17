Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose While Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Holding; Union Bankshares Maintains Stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM)

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 15.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 13,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 76,854 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.60M, down from 90,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $933.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.80 million shares traded or 7.62% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/04/2018 – HANWANG TECHNOLOGY SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT TO TRANSFER ONE OF ITS NON-REGISTERED TRADEMARK RELATED RIGHTS TO APPLE INC AAPL.O; 04/04/2018 – National Post: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 15/05/2018 – Apple Services Growth Will Likely Decelerate Later This Year, Says Bernstein — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – With the segment increasingly dominated by four Chinese players, Apple saw it’s No.4 position lost again to Xiaomi; 07/05/2018 – New York Post: Apple confirms there’s a serious problem with the iPhone X; 16/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway Buys Apple as Others Flee (Video); 02/04/2018 – APPLE MAC CHIP MOVE IS SAID TO BEGIN AS SOON AS 2020; 03/05/2018 – Apple faces these technical roadblocks in the comedown from earnings euphoria; 21/03/2018 – U.S. investment trusts gobble assets; retirement plans retreat from active funds; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog

Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp bought 5,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 42,114 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72M, up from 36,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $84.91. About 3.13 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide; 08/03/2018 Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share; 25/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 08/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.07 PER COMMON SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008; 27/03/2018 – New Zealand court gives Philip Morris nod to sell heated tobacco product

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Finance Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 6.91% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Trexquant Inv LP accumulated 57,681 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc reported 322,615 shares or 2.6% of all its holdings. Psagot Inv House Limited has invested 1.31% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Monroe Fincl Bank Mi holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 10,998 shares. Citizens And Northern Corp accumulated 24,885 shares or 2.64% of the stock. Salem Inv Counselors has 304,455 shares for 7.02% of their portfolio. 121,584 were accumulated by Brown Advisory Secs Limited Com. Zevenbergen Ltd Llc holds 0.11% or 16,840 shares in its portfolio. Rbo And Co Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.68% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 58,838 shares. 170,941 are held by Tru Of Vermont. Caprock Gru, a Idaho-based fund reported 53,346 shares. State Street Corp owns 190.65M shares or 2.83% of their US portfolio. The Illinois-based Rmb Mngmt has invested 0.93% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Loeb Prns Corporation holds 1,115 shares.

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 137,000 shares to 143,500 shares, valued at $15.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 349,354 shares in the quarter, for a total of 392,354 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cs Mckee LP accumulated 0.38% or 49,043 shares. Proffitt And Goodson Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 1,319 shares. Icon Advisers Inc Com has 0.21% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 23,900 shares. Cadence Capital Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 0.38% or 47,278 shares. Wallace Cap Management Inc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Rnc Capital Mgmt Limited Liability reported 2.16% stake. Arrowstreet Partnership holds 0.31% or 1.47M shares. Co Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 0.08% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Stratos Wealth Prtn has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Moneta Group Incorporated Inv Advsrs Limited has invested 0.03% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 111,910 were reported by Twin Capital. Cheviot Value Management Lc owns 3,902 shares. Sterling Capital Management Lc owns 171,577 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Flossbach Von Storch Ag stated it has 16.28M shares or 13.25% of all its holdings. Bbr Ptnrs Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $361.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 3,607 shares to 57,123 shares, valued at $7.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1,528 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,445 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).