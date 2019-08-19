Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose While American Economic Planning Group Upped Position; Sei Investments Company (SEIC) Shareholder Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Has Trimmed Its Stake by $2.34 Million as Share Price Rose

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Sei Investments Company (SEIC) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc sold 45,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.93% . The institutional investor held 495,570 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.89 million, down from 540,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Sei Investments Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $57.27. About 83,767 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 1.29% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 07/03/2018 SEI and Synechron Join Forces for Blockchain Utilization; 07/03/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS-ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SYNECHRON TO SUPPORT SEI’S EFFORTS TO EMPLOY BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY IN FINANCIAL SERVICES INDUSTRY; 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q REV. $405.6M, EST. $408.2M; 20/04/2018 – DJ SEI Investments Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEIC); 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 B in New OCIO Assets in Six Mos; 25/04/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS CO – QTRLY REVENUES $405.6 MLN, UP 13%; 12/03/2018 – Demand for More Personalized Advice Prompts Financial Advisors to Shift Towards Coplanning Model, SEI Research Shows; 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q EPS 86C; 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 Billion in New OCIO Assets in Six Months; 03/04/2018 – SEI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

American Economic Planning Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Economic Planning Group Inc bought 2,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 9,737 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 7,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $957.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $5.48 during the last trading session, reaching $211.98. About 15.73M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/04/2018 – Technology CEOs including Apple’s Tim Cook and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella sent out messages of support; 24/04/2018 – GBH’s Ives Sees Uphill Battle for Apple Going Into Earnings (Video); 22/03/2018 – Martin king: China’s smartphone market to heat up with Galaxy S8 releaseSEOUL: US tech giant Apple Inc and China’s smartphone; 24/05/2018 – APPLE-SAMSUNG PATENT INFRINGEMENT FIGHT STARTED IN 2011; 27/03/2018 – Apple aims to claw back education market from Google in Chicago event; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s Humongous Buybacks Went Into High Gear Last Quarter — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – BILL GATES SAYS APPLE MULTIPLE IS `NOT GIGANTIC’: CNBC; 15/05/2018 – Apple Wants $1 Billion From Samsung at Smartphone Retrial; 27/04/2018 – JF Larouche: Apple’s mistakes with HomePod will cost it a huge new market, according to a brutal Deutsche Bank analysis (AAPL); 16/03/2018 – Top VC deals: Apple buys Texture, Magna backs Lyft, Snoop Dogg raises a $45 million fund

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Invs LP owns 499,861 shares. Harvard Management invested in 41.93% or 870,051 shares. Amica Retiree invested in 18,991 shares or 3.17% of the stock. Syntal Partners Limited Liability Corporation invested in 6,493 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab owns 5.84M shares or 2.31% of their US portfolio. The Colorado-based Northstar Inv Advisors Ltd has invested 1.92% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Dumont And Blake Investment Advsrs Ltd invested in 24,860 shares. Crawford Counsel Inc stated it has 136,726 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Liability Corp has 8,232 shares for 5.33% of their portfolio. Raub Brock Management LP stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The California-based Affinity Inv Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 3.41% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). D E Shaw holds 5.82 million shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 236,500 shares or 2.24% of all its holdings. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.85% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Marco Mgmt holds 3.93% or 111,518 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow Movers: AAPL, VZ – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analysts Share Their View On FANG Stocks And Apple – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 6, 2019 : AMD, TVIX, QQQ, AZN, AAPL, TQQQ, ACB, SQQQ, HMY, SNAP, RDS/B, F – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “4 Big Tech Stocks to Watch on Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/06/2019: GSKY, NPTN, TTWO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

American Economic Planning Group Inc, which manages about $779.21 million and $320.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 142,624 shares to 16,583 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VPL) by 182,164 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,448 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

More notable recent SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Interesting SEIC Put And Call Options For July 19th – Nasdaq” on May 22, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “CIBC Selects SEI Wealth Platform to Power Growth Strategy – PRNewswire” published on August 12, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Aperture Investors, LLC Selects SEI’s Series Trust as Turnkey Operating Platform for Its New World Opportunities Fund – PRNewswire” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “SEI Partners with Vested EMEA to Elevate European Profile – Business Wire” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SEI Welcomes 7,400 Advisor Clients to the SEI Wealth Platform – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

Analysts await SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 3.75% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.8 per share. SEIC’s profit will be $125.35 million for 17.25 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by SEI Investments Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $108.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 22,992 shares to 1.12M shares, valued at $145.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) by 6,622 shares in the quarter, for a total of 789,774 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold SEIC shares while 110 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 102.76 million shares or 3.62% less from 106.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bogle Investment Mgmt Limited Partnership De has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 5,677 shares in its portfolio. 795,057 were accumulated by Deutsche Bancshares Ag. Alliancebernstein LP owns 251,846 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. South Dakota Investment Council has 0.04% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 33,400 shares. Loomis Sayles And Company L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 15.82M shares. Livingston Grp Asset (Operating As Southport Capital Management) holds 11,800 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank & Trust Of America De has invested 0.03% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Apg Asset Nv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Los Angeles Capital Equity Rech has 0.18% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 614,751 shares. Bbva Compass Bank Incorporated owns 92,028 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 1,720 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.01% or 24,176 shares. Metropolitan Life New York holds 0.01% or 11,397 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Gru Inc Inc reported 13.66 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.