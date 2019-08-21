Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose While Advisor Partners Boosted Position; Opaleye Management Decreased Its Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Stake by $2.28 Million; Shares Declined

Advisor Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 4.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc bought 6,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 145,961 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.73M, up from 139,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $959.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $212.4. About 16.68 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to question Facebook over consultancy’s access to user data; 27/03/2018 – Apple moved to the top spot in the wearable device market for the first time in the fourth quarter, according to IDC; 25/05/2018 – Apple Presenting at Money20/20 Europe Conference Jun 4; 23/03/2018 – Apple to Release New Low-Cost IPad and Education Software (Video); 12/04/2018 – Companies like Google, Apple and Facebook are signing a relatively new type of deal that supports new U.S. renewable energy projects; 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 02/05/2018 – PYPL, AAPL, AMZN and 1 more: $AMZN Amazon Said to Offer Retailers Discounts to Adopt Payment System – ! $PYPL $AAPL $AMZN $SQ; 24/04/2018 – Apple to start paying €13bn to Ireland over back tax claim; 17/04/2018 – Bank of America Goes for Biggest Maple Bond Offering Since Apple; 07/05/2018 – APPLE:COURT ENTERED ORDER GIVING PRELIM OK OF E-BOOK SETTLEMENT

Opaleye Management Inc decreased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 24.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc sold 175,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 49.67% . The hedge fund held 550,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.30 million, down from 725,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $406.02M market cap company. It closed at $5.91 lastly. It is down 43.20% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 15/05/2018 – Vivo Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Cymabay Therapeutics; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys 1.2% of Cymabay Therapeutics; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR APPEARS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 15/05/2018 – Deerfield Management Buys 2.1% Position in Cymabay Therapeutics; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 OF SELADELPAR STUDY REAFFIRM PLANS FOR ADVANCING TO PHASE 3 IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC CBAY.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $16; 19/03/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright; 11/04/2018 – CBAY:SELADELPAR SHOWED ANTI-INFLAMMATORY ACTIVITY THRU 26 WEEKS; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – EXISTING CASH IS EXPECTED TO FUND CYMABAY’S CURRENT OPERATING PLAN INTO 2021

More notable recent CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Beyond Meat, Lovesac, and CymaBay Therapeutics Slumped Today – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: CBAY, NVRO, PXD – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CymaBay wins IND for seladelpar study to treat primary sclerosing cholangitis – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 11, 2019 : CBAY, AMD, QQQ, SFLY, BYND, TQQQ – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Are CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96M and $361.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Harrow Health (NASDAQ:IMMY) by 78,000 shares to 1.80M shares, valued at $8.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 240,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.37M shares, and has risen its stake in Tricida Inc.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Apple Finally Leverages Shazam Tech for Content Discovery – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Weekly Market Preview: Six Stocks To Watch For the Coming Week (BYND, GILD, AAPL, AMD, QCOM, SQ) – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple: Wrong Place, Wrong Time – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Wednesday’s Vital Data: Target, General Electric and Apple – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.