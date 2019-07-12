Apple Aapl Us (AAPL) Shareholder Tb Alternative Assets LTD Increased Its Holding by $5.54 Million; Phillips 66 (PSX) Holding Held by Regions Financial Corp

Regions Financial Corp increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp bought 4,051 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 66,484 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.33M, up from 62,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $100.46. About 724,625 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger Refinery in Texas; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 03/04/2018 – RESTARTED PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY UNITS TO BE BACK TO FULL PRODUCTION BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 03/04/2018 – Phllips 66 Alliance refinery restarting hydrotreaters this week; 21/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSX); 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s JV Borger, Texas gasoline units due back next week; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q EPS $1.07

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd increased its stake in Apple Inc Aapl Us (AAPL) by 1542.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd bought 29,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,200 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93M, up from 1,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc Aapl Us for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $946.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $203.7. About 8.22 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Rift deepens between Apple, India’s telecom regulator over anti-spam app; 27/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS UPDATED ITS IPAD WITH SUPPORT FOR APPLE PENCIL PLUS EVEN GREATER PERFORMANCE, STARTING AT $329; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook Calls for Privacy Regulation; 02/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Apple Rtgs Not Affected By New Cap Return Prgrm; 13/04/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Apple tells employees in memo that leaking information risks legal action, Bloomberg reports; 17/04/2018 – Russia asks Google and Apple to remove Telegram from stores -lfax; 20/03/2018 – ‘Ambitious’ Apple Store Put Up For Sale by Chicago Landlord; 23/05/2018 – Apple signs deal with Volkswagen for driverless cars; 29/03/2018 – JUST IN: Apple releases iOS 11.3, which lets users control iPhone battery settings; 26/03/2018 – Apple: A Look at Its Moves in Digital Television — Barrons.com

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $8.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 16,117 shares to 18,748 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technolo (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 9,979 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,102 shares, and cut its stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Mngmt has invested 0.7% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Sequoia Fincl Advsrs Ltd Com has invested 0.05% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 39,873 were reported by Balyasny Asset Limited Liability. Vigilant Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 183 shares. First Business has invested 0.06% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Blair William Il invested in 0.04% or 69,935 shares. South Texas Money Mngmt Limited reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Com Il invested in 0.01% or 4,265 shares. Sir Capital Management LP owns 144,038 shares for 2.52% of their portfolio. Proshare Limited Liability Company owns 0.06% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 109,243 shares. Compton Cap Ri has 4,475 shares. Cls Invs Ltd holds 0.03% or 9,025 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.12% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Copeland Cap Limited, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 31,358 shares. Alta Capital Mngmt has 492,481 shares for 2.76% of their portfolio.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sol Capital Company holds 1.89% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 35,756 shares. Adage Cap Prns Grp Lc has invested 2.56% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Avalon Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 4.15% stake. The Hawaii-based C M Bidwell & Associate Limited has invested 0.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Amalgamated Retail Bank invested in 714,263 shares. First Washington reported 19,428 shares stake. New York-based Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 2.98% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Old Dominion Capital holds 10,572 shares. Private Harbour Investment Counsel Ltd Llc invested 1.61% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sterling Global Strategies Limited Liability Corp has 3,067 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 3.05% or 292,300 shares in its portfolio. The Virginia-based Capital Va has invested 0.07% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 2.5% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.84M shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Company holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 119,394 shares. Orleans Capital Corporation La reported 3.29% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

