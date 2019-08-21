Apple Aapl Us (AAPL) Position Held by Tb Alternative Assets Ltd; Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Shareholder Atika Capital Management Has Increased Position

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd increased its stake in Apple Inc Aapl Us (AAPL) by 1542.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd bought 29,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 31,200 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93M, up from 1,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc Aapl Us for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $950.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $210.36. About 26.92 million shares traded or 1.81% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – Apple: Don’t Sleep on the App Store — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Services Rev $9.19B; 23/03/2018 – YouTube Targets Spotify and Apple Music (Video); 03/04/2018 – Boing Boing: Score Apple’s HomePod for free in this giveaway; 13/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Realtime Data, LLC d/b/a/ IXO | FWD Entered | 03/13/2018; 09/05/2018 – APPLE SAID TO PLAN SELLING VIDEO SUBSCRIPTIONS THROUGH TV APP; 12/03/2018 – POLL: Which will hit $1 trillion first? $AMZN or $AAPL?; 01/05/2018 – Munster’s initial reaction to $AAPL earnings: Look for Apple story to slowly shift away from focus on iPhone units to services and annual share buybacks, which are positive for the story; 05/04/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Blitz, Apple’s Big Returns, Cheers for Tencent — Barron’s Blog; 18/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC – JUNG CURRENTLY SERVES ON BOARDS OF APPLE INC AND UNILEVER NV

Atika Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 15.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 114,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.90M, up from 99,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $64.61. About 401,750 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 09/05/2018 – WR Grace: Shlomo Yanai Elected as an Independent Director; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – WILL INSTITUTE A SURCHARGE OF $0.35 PER POUND ON PRICE OF ITS SULFUR OXIDES REDUCTION ADDITIVES; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Now Sees 2018 Sales Growth 9%-11%; Had Seen 8%-10%; 09/05/2018 – Grace Board Designates La Force to Succeed Festa as Chief Executive Officer; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – INCREASED DEMAND FOR FERROVANADIUM FOR STEEL PRODUCTION HAS ALSO HELPED IN ESCALATING VANADIUM PRICES; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DOESN’T COMMENT ON RUMORS IN THE MARKETPLACE; 19/04/2018 – DJ W R Grace & Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRA); 25/04/2018 – Grace Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO GRA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 14/05/2018 – York Capital Global Advisors Buys New 1.7% Position in WR Grace

Since August 1, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.58 million activity. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $276,160 was made by La Force Andrew Hudson III on Thursday, August 1. 40 North Latitude Fund LP bought $6.24 million worth of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) on Thursday, August 15.

More notable recent W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.4% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “W R Grace & Co (New) (GRA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “W.R. Grace Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/01/2019: QCOM, SHOP, FIT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple (AAPL) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Apple’s Wearables Business Has Hit This Arbitrary Milestone – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Apple – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Apple (AAPL) Earnings After The Bell Tuesday: Can The iPhone’s Slump Be Reversed? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

