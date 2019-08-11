Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose While Weatherstone Capital Management Decreased Its Stake; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Jones Financial Companies Lllp Trimmed Position by $355,701

Weatherstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 68.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherstone Capital Management sold 12,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 5,603 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, down from 17,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $908.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/03/2018 – The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 24/04/2018 – Tech Today: Verizon Inflects, Alphabet Spends, Apple Sinks Chips — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – AliveCor already sells portable EKG sensors, one that attaches to a smartphone and one that’s embedded in an Apple Watch band; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS FEEDBACK FROM SUPPLIERS LEADS TO BELIEVE CO HAS BEEN IMPLEMENTING TIGHTER COST CONTROL SINCE IPHONE 8 RAMP; 26/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Apple now has more Chinese suppliers than ever before, as Chief Executive Tim Cook made his fourth public appearance in the country in a year to co-host a government development forum in Beijing that ended Monday; 01/05/2018 – Munster’s initial reaction to $AAPL earnings: Look for Apple story to slowly shift away from focus on iPhone units to services and annual share buybacks, which are positive for the story; 25/05/2018 – Apple Screen Wizards Throng L.A. Expo to Find Future Displays; 01/05/2018 – Apple Sees 3Q Other Income $400M; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America says Apple could save $500 million a year making its own PC chips; 07/05/2018 – Buffett: ‘I don’t have to do a thing’ to own more of Apple

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp sold 2,559 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 107,429 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.02M, down from 109,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $348.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 4.68 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid lmprovements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Another Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Audio); 20/03/2018 – Joseph Wolk to Succeed Dominic Caruso as Johnson & Johnson CFO; 17/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESTIMATES THAT ABOUT 70% OF CUMULATIVE PRE-TAX COSTS RELATING TO GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN CASH OUTLAYS – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – J&J ORDERED TO PAY $37 MILLION OVER BANKER’S TALC CANCER CLAIMS; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F; 17/04/2018 – J&J – PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS ITS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 29/05/2018 – Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials $JNJ; 10/04/2018 – Biotech group Genmab aims to own bigger share of new drug pipeline

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Private Ocean Ltd Com has invested 0.2% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Westchester Cap Mngmt Incorporated holds 67,179 shares. Lawson Kroeker Mngmt Ne accumulated 76,193 shares. D L Carlson Investment Gp invested in 60,239 shares or 2.46% of the stock. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors accumulated 0.02% or 191 shares. Livingston Grp Incorporated Asset Management (Operating As Southport Capital Management) holds 1.6% or 25,731 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 6,876 shares. Atlanta Cap Mngmt L L C owns 23,186 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 184,943 were reported by Corda Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Interactive Advsr holds 100 shares. Pinnacle Associates Ltd reported 212,682 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. 128,425 are owned by Davidson Inv Advsr. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 0.57% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Staley Advisers Inc reported 2.35% stake. 2.55M were reported by Sanders Cap.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.51 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Jones Financial Companies Lllp, which manages about $43.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Value Etf (VTV) by 797,737 shares to 69.42 million shares, valued at $7.47 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 64,963 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,316 shares, and has risen its stake in Exempt Bond Index.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Ltd Liability invested in 0.05% or 8,406 shares. Argi Inv Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.23% or 21,252 shares. Elkhorn Prns LP accumulated 6,733 shares. King Luther Cap Mgmt stated it has 2.00 million shares or 2.91% of all its holdings. 466,592 were accumulated by Bluestein R H And Co. Old Bancshares In stated it has 1.47% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Df Dent And has invested 0.12% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fort Point Cap Prtnrs Ltd Com stated it has 1.87% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Karp Capital Mngmt holds 1.26% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 18,702 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc has 2.68% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Willis Counsel reported 122,600 shares stake. Martin Tn has invested 1.57% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Salem Cap Mngmt holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2,150 shares. 18,845 are held by Meristem Family Wealth Lc. Peoples Financial Svcs reported 21,315 shares.

