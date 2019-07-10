Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose While Wealth Architects Has Upped by $355,320 Its Stake; As Smith A O (AOS) Market Valuation Declined, Water Asset Management Increased Holding by $2.73 Million

Water Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Smith A O (AOS) by 78.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc bought 51,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.38% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 117,098 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24 million, up from 65,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Smith A O for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $45.06. About 1.87 million shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 24.38% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.81% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 23/04/2018 – A. O. Smith Corp expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – AO SMITH 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 58C; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.55 TO $2.61; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 13/04/2018 – WA. STATE WARN NOTICE: A.O. SMITH IN RENTON TO CUT 57 JOBS; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Sees Minimal Impact to 2018 EPS Due to Start-Up Costs; 25/04/2018 – A. O. Smith reports double digit earnings growth on record first quarter sales; 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s; 05/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to hold first quarter conference call on April 25; 09/05/2018 – Kames Capital PLC Exits Position in AO Smith

Wealth Architects Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc bought 1,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,432 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.87 million, up from 39,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $925.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $201.24. About 18.18M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/05/2018 – CECONOMY CEO SAYS ALLIANCE WITH FNAC DARTY NOT JUST ANSWER TO AMAZON, BUT ALSO TO SIZE OF GOOGLE, APPLE; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT TRAINED 3M SUPPLIER WORKERS ON RIGHTS IN 2017; 26/04/2018 – EU moves to regulate tech giants’ business practices; 14/05/2018 – Apple supplier Foxconn posts 14.5 percent drop in first-quarter net profit, lags forecasts; 02/04/2018 – IPhone supplier Skyworks Solutions generated returns of 30 percent per year in the last decade versus Apple’s 25 percent annualized performance; 28/05/2018 – BNN: Head of Apple’s Canadian division Brent Johnston leaves company; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 12/03/2018 – Apple is buying it; 12/03/2018 – The magazine service with access to 200 publications is now under the Apple umbrella; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Casablanca’s (Apple Leisure Group) Proposed Bank Facility A B3; B3 Cfr Affirmed

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39M and $320.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,642 shares to 13,408 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fragasso invested in 20,871 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Madrona Fincl Ltd Liability Co reported 5,467 shares. Haverford Tru invested in 3.16% or 895,444 shares. Round Table Services Lc reported 11,890 shares. Quantum Capital Management reported 1.17% stake. Basswood Capital Mgmt reported 0.19% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hartline reported 4.87% stake. Trb LP accumulated 306,000 shares or 17.4% of the stock. White Pine Limited Co owns 1.27% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 18,206 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank owns 2.56% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2.10 million shares. Baillie Gifford And holds 139,347 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Benin Management Corp invested in 3.07% or 37,613 shares. Moreover, First Citizens State Bank And Trust Co has 2.73% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Letko Brosseau Associates holds 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 2,000 shares. Allen Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.12% or 19,756 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $1.88 million activity. Dana Paul R sold $239,400 worth of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) on Friday, February 8. Goodwin Wallace E had sold 13,200 shares worth $660,244 on Wednesday, February 6.