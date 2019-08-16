Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose While Wealth Architects Boosted Holding; Condor Capital Management Lowered Its Stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by $489,368 as Valuation Declined

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 22.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management sold 5,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 19,055 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, down from 24,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $131.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $84.49. About 3.70 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Philip Morris International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PM); 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY CIGARETTE SHIPMENT VOLUME OF 164.3 BLN UNITS, DOWN BY 9.3 BLN UNITS OR 5.3%; 15/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Sustainability Report Shows Relentless Business Shift toward Smoke-Free Future; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q REV. EX. EXCISE TAXES $6.90B, EST. $7.03B; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES FY EPS $5.25 TO $5.40, SAW $5.20 TO $5.35; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF OVER $9.0B; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q South and Southeast Asia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 6.1%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Marlboro Cigarette Shipments 57.97B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Adj EPS $1.00

Wealth Architects Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc bought 1,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 41,432 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.87M, up from 39,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $911.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $201.74. About 27.88 million shares traded or 3.85% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/05/2018 – Apple doesn’t always introduce new Macs at the show but it might refresh them; 10/05/2018 – Companies, Quebec and Apple Agree to Provide a Combined Investment of C$188M; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook: Users, Regulators Should Review Information Companies Hold; 01/05/2018 – Charles Brown: Apple’s efforts to line up a second supplier for its high-end smartphone screens–and reduce its dependence on; 09/05/2018 – Jony Ive told Hodinkee, which covers the luxury watch industry, that health was “absolutely” an “early and significant focus” of the Apple Watch; 09/04/2018 – Apple’s Entire Business Is Now Being Powered With Clean Energy; 18/04/2018 – AppleInsider: Qualcomm cutting jobs amidst financial woes, legal battle with Apple; 02/05/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 30 Points as Apple Beats, Fed Clock Ticks — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – Hometown Source: State basketball: Rangers scare Apple Valley but ultimately fall, 67-60; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE REVEALS APPLE STAKE AT $40.7 BILLION AS OF MARCH 31

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 15.42 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.12% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Harvey Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.18% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Summit Fincl Wealth Advsr Limited Liability reported 0.93% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Live Your Vision Limited Liability Company has 1,414 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Pcl has 0.42% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 2.58M shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Limited accumulated 0.04% or 1,350 shares. Hilltop Holdg invested in 17,277 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Capital Intll Sarl holds 0.46% or 41,282 shares. Central Financial Bank And Co holds 0.11% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 5,311 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Company reported 2.03% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Webster Savings Bank N A holds 6,146 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 0.09% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 20,558 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa has invested 0.23% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Washington Tru Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Ntv Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.08% or 3,045 shares.

Condor Capital Management, which manages about $765.52M and $613.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 3,344 shares to 156,216 shares, valued at $16.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 32,044 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,757 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Limited Liability reported 1.66% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Michigan-based Schwartz Invest Counsel has invested 0.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Charter Trust has 2.02% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gulf International Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.12 million shares. Westchester Cap Management holds 5.84% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 71,814 shares. Kynikos Assocs Limited Partnership reported 1.75% stake. Hollow Brook Wealth Mngmt Ltd has invested 6.08% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Daiwa Sb Investments reported 0.59% stake. Foster & Motley owns 94,004 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc Inc invested in 0.1% or 7,750 shares. 2.54M are held by Jane Street Group Limited Liability Co. Moreover, Aristotle Capital Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2,000 shares. Sabal Com owns 15,878 shares. Mrj owns 41,688 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists holds 0.34% or 2,600 shares in its portfolio.

