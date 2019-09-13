Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose While Tortoise Investment Management Has Increased Holding by $400,304; J2 Global (JCOM) Holding Maintained by J Goldman & Company Lp

J Goldman & Company Lp increased its stake in J2 Global Inc (JCOM) by 792.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp bought 169,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The hedge fund held 190,335 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.92M, up from 21,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in J2 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $91.19. About 279,174 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has risen 5.54% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in J2 Global; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 41.5C/SHR FROM 40.5C; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $280.6 MLN VS $254.7 MLN; 26/03/2018 – J2 Global Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – J2 Global Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 30; 24/04/2018 – j2 Cloud Services Expands Senior Leadership Team; Ron Burr to Take on Senior Vice President and General Manager Role; 07/05/2018 – j2 Global 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 09/04/2018 – j2 Global Expands Executive Team with Key New Hire; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Sees FY18 Rev $1.20B-$1.25B; 07/05/2018 – j2 Global 1Q Rev $280.6M

Tortoise Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 15.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Investment Management Llc bought 2,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,478 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.06M, up from 13,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $223.09. About 28.31M shares traded or 8.99% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Apple drops plans for data centre in Ireland due to planning delays – RTE; 11/05/2018 – Business Insider: Rumor has it Goldman Sachs and Apple are launching a cobranded credit card @BIPrime; 15/03/2018 – Apple supplier Jabil’s revenue rises 19 percent; 16/05/2018 – The process is far from finalized â€” Apple is still looking at sites across the country; 23/03/2018 – Mercury News: Apple will return to its roots with education tools and new iPad; 12/03/2018 – Apple buys Texture, a `Netflix for magazines’ app; 10/05/2018 – Apple, Goldman Sachs Plan New Joint Credit Card; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple’s efforts to lessen its reliance on Samsung as the sole iPhone display supplier have hit a hurdle due; 19/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan warn their clients that Apple’s iPhone sales may come in below expectations; 19/04/2018 – C Spire rolls out new 9.7-inch iPad with Apple Pencil support on its 4G LTE network

Tortoise Investment Management Llc, which manages about $469.58 million and $395.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 4,098 shares to 34,111 shares, valued at $5.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Muni N Y Inter Dur (MNE) by 23,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,064 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municpl Incm (NBB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gould Asset Ltd Liability Corporation Ca holds 0.48% or 6,739 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Management has invested 2.48% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 146,335 were reported by Lvm Mngmt Mi. 4,889 were accumulated by Opus Capital Grp Llc. Institute For Wealth Management Limited Liability reported 46,295 shares. Saratoga Research Inv accumulated 595,853 shares. Verition Fund Lc owns 11,695 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Naples Global Ltd Llc invested in 2.19% or 45,429 shares. Granite Inv Prtn Ltd Company accumulated 74,491 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 2.7% stake. Rmb Cap Management Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 157,092 shares. Zevin Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has 29,023 shares. Valicenti Advisory Serv Incorporated accumulated 55,340 shares. 33,185 are held by Cohen Lawrence B. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 614,438 shares.

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17 billion and $1.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Navistar Intl Corp New (Call) (NYSE:NAV) by 404,400 shares to 369,100 shares, valued at $12.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bjs Whsl Club Hldgs Inc (Call) by 307,883 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,400 shares, and cut its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 21 investors sold JCOM shares while 91 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 46.58 million shares or 0.79% less from 46.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sterling Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.03% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 36,493 shares. Assetmark owns 26 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset owns 4,334 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Lc invested in 17,758 shares or 0% of the stock. Huntington Savings Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). 103,100 are owned by Axa. 3,256 are owned by Shelton Cap Mngmt. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership, a California-based fund reported 6 shares. 4,907 are owned by Regions Corporation. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd invested 0% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Dorsey And Whitney Communications Ltd Co holds 2,318 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Com invested in 0.07% or 12,099 shares. Northern accumulated 762,815 shares. Signaturefd Limited Com, a Georgia-based fund reported 643 shares. 15,158 were accumulated by Us Bankshares De.

