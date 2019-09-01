Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose While Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Decreased Its Stake by $2.08 Million; Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Shares Rose While Glazer Capital Upped by $2.55 Million Its Stake

Glazer Capital Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 174.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc bought 231,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 364,283 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34 million, up from 132,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $475.12 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.99. About 251,047 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program; 12/03/2018 Quad/Graphics Debuts Groundbreaking Predictive Direct Mail Technology; 02/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS WINS U.S. BANK CREDIT CARD PURCHASE PROGRAM; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 21/03/2018 – Quad/Graphics Acquires Majority Interest in Rise Interactive; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quad/Graphics Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUAD)

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 24.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 34,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.46 million, down from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $926.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/05/2018 – Apple signs deal with Volkswagen for driverless cars; 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q IPHONE UNITS SOLD 52.2M, EST. 52.3M; 27/03/2018 – China’s Huawei makes Europe platform to take on Samsung and Apple; 05/04/2018 – Apple will give $100 billion more back to shareholders because of the tax cut: Citigroup; 09/05/2018 – LiveXLive Launches OTT Streaming App On Roku, Amazon Fire TV And Apple TV Devices; 04/04/2018 – Surging Apple Hedging Costs Show It’s Reeling From Trade Spat; 17/04/2018 – Taiwan to open trade office in India; 07/03/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS IN SUPPLIER RESPONSIBILITY REPORT; 14/03/2018 – French 2017 deficit to be in 2.7-2.8 pct range – Le Maire; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: Businesses should be more than about making revenues and profits. Businesses need to give back. #RevolutionCHI

Glazer Capital Llc, which manages about $836.60M and $678.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mudrick Cap Acquisition Corp by 618,608 shares to 947,583 shares, valued at $9.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Legacy Acquisition Corp by 617,626 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 649,516 shares, and cut its stake in Gores Holdings Iii Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Gru Pcl holds 7,992 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corp stated it has 107,507 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tudor Et Al invested in 31,247 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated invested in 0% or 28,055 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Element Capital Limited Liability Corp has 19,947 shares. 12,041 are owned by Prelude Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Aus reported 0% stake. Weiss Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 223,203 shares. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). California State Teachers Retirement owns 34,775 shares. State Street reported 825,593 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 109,896 are held by United Svcs Automobile Association. 139,220 were accumulated by Federated Pa. Ameritas Invest Partners has invested 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD).

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $225.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,000 shares to 13,000 shares, valued at $2.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

