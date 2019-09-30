Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose While Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Trimmed by $2.05 Million Its Holding; As Servicenow (NOW) Share Value Rose, Dorsal Capital Management Has Increased Holding

Dorsal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $109.83 million, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $7.73 during the last trading session, reaching $250.26. About 2.29M shares traded or 35.74% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES 2Q SUBSCRIPTION REV. $568M-$573M; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147; 30/04/2018 – ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 15/05/2018 – GAM Holding Adds Nutrien, Exits ServiceNow: 13F; 08/03/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $196 FROM $180; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow to Acquire Seattle-based VendorHawk Inc; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD OF DIRECTORS; COMPANY FOUNDER FRED LUDDY TO BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE NOW AVAILABLE TO DEVICE MAKERS FOR JAPAN; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Rev $589.2M; 03/05/2018 – Ayehu Updates ServiceNow Integration with Kingston Version; Demonstrating Intelligent Automation for ITSM at Knowledge18

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 40.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc sold 10,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,026 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.97M, down from 25,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS “THE NUMBER ONE PROBLEM OF MANKIND IS WEAPONS OF MASS DESTRUCTION”; 17/04/2018 – Financial Post: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 27/03/2018 – Apple to target schools with entry-level iPad; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT TRAINED 3M SUPPLIER WORKERS ON RIGHTS IN 2017; 13/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Realtime Data, LLC d/b/a IXO | FWD Entered | 03/13/2018; 31/03/2018 – This is Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak’s simple formula for happiness; 29/03/2018 – @JimCramer weighs in on Apple CEO Tim Cook’s comments about Facebook’s data privacy scandal; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS SUPPLIERS ANTICIPATE REGULAR PRODUCTION RAMP SCHEDULE, WHICH SHOULD START AROUND MAY; 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a March 27th event focused on education; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: France to sue Apple and Google for abusive practices

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Page Arthur B holds 3.61% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 22,301 shares. Northstar, a New York-based fund reported 44,428 shares. Smith Salley And Assocs invested 3.13% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 1.91M were accumulated by Amp Capital Invsts. Raub Brock Capital Lp reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa has invested 1.86% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ifrah Services owns 22,518 shares. Broderick Brian C stated it has 47,972 shares. Suntrust Banks, Georgia-based fund reported 1.34M shares. Westpac Banking holds 0% or 760,122 shares in its portfolio. Hwg Ltd Partnership stated it has 18,403 shares. House Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5.59% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 269,733 shares. Schafer Cullen Mngmt has 1,270 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd invested in 2.76% or 206,784 shares. Mgmt holds 38,608 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.33 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $360.13M and $408.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 34,439 shares to 290,677 shares, valued at $9.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 12,238 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,039 shares, and has risen its stake in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Of Nevada accumulated 6,413 shares. Moreover, Aravt Global Limited Liability Com has 5.75% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 134,000 shares. Old Natl National Bank & Trust In holds 0.02% or 1,561 shares. Cordasco Financial Ntwk reported 215 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Carroll Finance Associates reported 47 shares. Meeder Asset Incorporated holds 0.01% or 448 shares. Texas Yale Cap stated it has 8,290 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 303,069 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Aperio Ltd Company invested 0.1% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Sands Mngmt Lc holds 4.98% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 6.10M shares. 1832 Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 602,800 shares. Wafra has 17,228 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability has 113,600 shares. Smithfield Trust accumulated 393 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 0% or 150 shares.