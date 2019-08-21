Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose While Nadler Financial Group Has Decreased Stake; As Transdigm Group (TDG) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Windacre Partnership Has Cut Position

Windacre Partnership Llc decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 28.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc sold 462,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 1.17 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $530.67M, down from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $534.6. About 516,727 shares traded or 76.68% up from the average. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 19/03/2018 – Warburg Pincus Announces Sale of Extant Aerospace to TransDigm; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM 2Q ADJ EPS $3.79, EST. $3.65; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q EPS $3.53; 02/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP PRICES OFFERING OF $500M OF SR SUB NOTES; 06/03/2018 TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT REPORTS 5.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TRANSDIGM GROUP INC TDG.N AS OF MARCH 6 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Cont Ops EPS $3.63; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Announces Kevin Stein as President and CEO and W. Nicholas Howley as Executive Chairman, Appointment of New Board; 15/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM BUYS KIRKHILL FROM ESTERLINE; 30/04/2018 – TRANSDIGM REPORTS KEVIN STEIN AS PRESIDENT, CEO & W. NICHOLAS H; 19/03/2018 – WARBURG PINCUS REPORTS SALE OF EXTANT AEROSPACE TO TRANSDIGM

Nadler Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nadler Financial Group Inc sold 2,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 46,745 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.88 million, down from 48,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $950.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $210.36. About 26.92M shares traded or 1.81% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/03/2018 – Apple refused to give access, citing issues of data privacy and encryption. The case was dropped after a third party was able to unlock the phone; 13/04/2018 – sam: Apple Pay has gone down across the UK, per a source at Santander; 28/05/2018 – APPLE TO ADOPT OLED FOR ALL NEW IPHONE MODELS IN 2019: ETNEWS; 26/03/2018 – On Facebook’s data problems, “some large profound change is needed,” according to Apple chief Tim Cook; 13/05/2018 – At Duke’s commencement, Tim Cook promotes Apple’s approach to data privacy; 21/03/2018 – Jimmy Iovine’s Planned Exit Raises Leadership Questions for Apple Music; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: First bit of software news: Apple’s releasing new versions of its iWork apps w/ support for Apple Pencil #AppleEvent – ! $AAPL; 01/05/2018 – Apple Also Expects to Continue to Net-Share-Settle Vesting Restricted Stk Units; 18/03/2018 – Tajikistan News: Saudi Crown Prince will meet Apple, Google teams; 06/03/2018 – HomeStreet Bank Focuses on Customer Experience with Collection of Digital Upgrades

Nadler Financial Group Inc, which manages about $498.99M and $313.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 1.77 million shares to 1.83M shares, valued at $22.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

