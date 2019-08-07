Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose While Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Cut Stake; Darling Ingredients (DAR) Shareholder Principal Financial Group Lowered Its Holding by $798,609

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc sold 7,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 33,498 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36 million, down from 40,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $949.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $199.04. About 29.91 million shares traded or 8.66% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – Apple is set to open at a record high Monday as Warren Buffett doubles down on his praise for the company. via @cnbctech; 12/03/2018 – Apple Will Acquire Magazine-Subscription Service Texture; 18/04/2018 – Apple Faces the Music — Heard on the Street; 25/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Maple Apple Bread; 05/03/2018 – Apple may release a cheaper MacBook Air; 24/03/2018 – Christian Post: iPhone X 2018 Release Date, Rumors: Apple to Reportedly Begin Trial Production Early, Plans to Scrap LCD; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 04/04/2018 – Financial Post: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 13/03/2018 – ABI Research’s Teardowns Service Discovers Motiv’s Fitness Tracker Ring Out Designs Apple iPhone X in Both Integration and Elegance; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own -Bloomberg

Principal Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) by 1.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc sold 38,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% . The institutional investor held 2.45M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.11M, down from 2.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Darling Ingredients Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.68. About 596,083 shares traded. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has risen 2.06% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DAR News: 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Protein Conversion And Used Cooking Oil Collection Business; 09/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients 1Q EPS 58c; 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS 1Q EPS 58C, EST. 28C; 25/04/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF €515; 02/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Closing Of Darling Global Finance B.V.’s Private Offering Of €515 Million Unsecured Senior; 14/05/2018 – Overbrook Management Buys 1.6% Position in Darling Ingredients; 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Sells its Terra Renewal Services Platform to American Residuals Group, LLC; 17/05/2018 – Global Food Thickeners: Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Cargill, lngredion, CP Kelco, Darling Ingredients, and ADM are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DARLING INGREDIENTS SELLS ITS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES PLATFORM TO AMERICAN RESIDUALS GROUP, LLC; 20/04/2018 DJ Darling Ingredients Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DAR)

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Share Price Has Gained 117%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/22/2019: CUI, GOOGL, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Apple (AAPL) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Apple Card May Bring New Customers, But Analyst Says Effect On Goldman Sachs Will Be Minimal – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/09/2019: AMRH, RESN, MFGP, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, which manages about $815.35M and $356.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,998 shares to 39,224 shares, valued at $4.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 182,968 shares in the quarter, for a total of 361,722 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

More notable recent Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Darling Ingredients Opens Nature Safe Organic Fertilizer Plant in Fremont, NE – PRNewswire” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Darling Ingredients Stock Dropped 13.3% in May – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Darling Ingredients Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Darling Ingredients Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $107.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qurate Retail Inc by 33,477 shares to 72,255 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yum China Hldgs Inc by 427,482 shares in the quarter, for a total of 454,189 shares, and has risen its stake in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX).

