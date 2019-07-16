Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose While Maple Capital Management Increased Its Position; Astrazeneca (AZN) Shareholder Bank Of Hawaii Has Lowered Holding by $340,000

Maple Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc bought 6,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 85,640 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.27 million, up from 79,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $944.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $205.21. About 16.95M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/04/2018 – Todd Spangler: New Apple Music Head Named as Service Surpasses 40 Million Subscribers; 16/04/2018 – RUSSIAN COMMUNICATIONS WATCHDOG SAYS WILL SEND REQUESTS TO APPLE AND GOOGLE TO REMOVE TELEGRAM FROM THEIR APPLICATION STORES ON MONDAY – IFAX; 20/03/2018 – Chicago’s New Apple Store Is Put Up for Sale; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Mac Rev $5.85B; 02/05/2018 – Apple caps tech revival and spurs Wall St to rethink pessimism; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook Calls for Privacy Regulation; 27/03/2018 – This $527 smartphone is Xiaomi’s answer to Apple’s iPhone X. via @cnbctech; 11/04/2018 – Oliver Schusser will be the new vice president of Apple Music and international content; 17/04/2018 – Apple has an iPhone design problem it’s getting harder to solve; 13/03/2018 – JUST IN: Apple announces that its Worldwide Developer Conference will take place on June 4 in San Jose, Calif

Bank Of Hawaii decreased its stake in Astrazeneca (AZN) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii sold 8,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 75,624 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06 million, down from 84,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Astrazeneca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $40.22. About 2.00 million shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 3.46% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.97% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 17/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA: SYGMA TRIALS MET PRIMARY EFFICACY OUTCOMES; 26/03/2018 – Roche: Study Showed Treatment Improvement With Tecentriq; 07/05/2018 – AstraZeneca shareholders urged to reject pay report; 09/04/2018 – Ionis to get up to $300 mln from licensing deal with AstraZeneca; 13/03/2018 – AVILLION SAYS NO FINANCIAL TERMS ARE DISCLOSED; 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA AZN.L CEO SAYS AZ HAS GLOBAL SCALE, FOCUSED ON NEW DRUG LAUNCHES; 17/04/2018 – HIGHMARK SIGNS OUTCOMES-BASED PACT W/ ASTRAZENECA FOR SYMBICORT; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH – PHASE lll IMBLAZE370 STUDY EVALUATING COMBINATION OF TECENTRIQ AND COTELLIC DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 24/05/2018 – AbbVie: IMBRUVICA Plus GAZYVA Phase 3 iLLUMINATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Patients Met Primary Endpoint; 03/04/2018 – AstraZeneca US FDA Has Accepted Application for Moxetumomab Pasudotox

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Invs stated it has 1.1% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Hedeker Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4.58% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 36,209 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System has invested 3.35% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 58,746 are held by Nbw Capital Limited Liability. Castleark Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.44% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Raub Brock Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 1,099 shares. Kings Point Capital Mgmt stated it has 3.1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Spears Abacus Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 4.44% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 183,362 shares. Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3.38% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Garrison Asset Management Ltd holds 5,245 shares. Penbrook Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 4,844 shares stake. Dsc Advisors LP holds 0.18% or 5,133 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Dumont & Blake Investment Advsr Lc has 2% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 24,860 shares. Deltec Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.15% or 3,550 shares in its portfolio. Opus Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc invested 0.25% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25 million and $425.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 8,709 shares to 20,977 shares, valued at $2.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 70,878 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 306,550 shares, and cut its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/20/2019: ORCL, YY, WB, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why Apple’s Recent Downgrade Doesn’t Bother Me At All – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “This Analyst Has an Opinion on Apple (AAPL): Ignore It – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Apple Bails Out Drive.ai With Last-Minute Acquisition – Benzinga” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/15/2019: SOL, NICE, YNDX, UBER, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

More notable recent AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cowen sees 19% upside in AstraZeneca in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on April 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AstraZeneca: Let The Buyer Beware – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AstraZeneca’s Brilinta reduced CV risk in late-stage study – Seeking Alpha” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AstraZeneca Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “European Commission OKs new use of AstraZeneca’s Lynparza – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 10, 2019.