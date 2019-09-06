Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose While Harding Loevner LP Has Upped Its Holding; Aull & Monroe Investment Management Trimmed Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $312,750 as Stock Value Declined

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp sold 2,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 47,182 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60M, down from 49,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $128.59. About 886,609 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 25/05/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN BNN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells; 03/05/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation Accepted for Digestive Diseases Week Conference; 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Sales Outlook; 11/03/2018 – JANSSEN: INVOKANA SIG CUTS RISK HEART FAILURE-RELATED OUTCOMES; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE PHARMACEUTICAL SALES $9,844 MLN VS $8,245 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday; 23/03/2018 – GSK’s two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval; 15/03/2018 – JNJ ERDAFITINIB DESIGNATION FOR METASTATIC UROTHELIAL CANCER

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 0.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 9,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 1.37 million shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $260.31 million, up from 1.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $962.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $212.9. About 5.48 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/05/2018 – Apple, Intel And These Other US Tech Companies Have The Most At Stake In China-US Trade Fight; 11/05/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces the purchase of the assets and accounts of Green Frog Products, Inc. to enhance the buil; 01/05/2018 – Correct: Apple Sees 3Q Gross Margin 38%-38.5%; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Green Apple 2018-I ‘AAA(EXP)sf’; Stable Outlook; 24/05/2018 – SAMSUNG PREVIOUSLY PAID APPLE $399 MLN TOWARD PATENT CLAIMS IN RETRIED CASE; 19/04/2018 – Apple Jitters Mount Amid Concerns of Waning Smartphone Demand; 01/05/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: Rumors have even circulated that Apple is looking to buy parts or all of Condé Nast, a move that would further; 25/05/2018 – Volkswagen to Join Apple For Autonomous Project; 09/03/2018 – APPLE INC. vs Saint Lawrence Communications, LLC | Terminated-Settled | 03/09/2018; 30/05/2018 – Apple gets downgraded on concern services focus won’t deliver big profits

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lucas Capital, New Jersey-based fund reported 38,995 shares. Telos Cap has 1.2% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 27,577 shares. Sphera Funds Management Limited owns 3.4% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 265,000 shares. Argyle Mngmt holds 35,668 shares or 1.92% of its portfolio. West Oak Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 1.65% or 18,842 shares. American Century Cos stated it has 0.9% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cobblestone Advisors Limited Com Ny has 110,189 shares for 1.44% of their portfolio. Foyston Gordon & Payne holds 262,627 shares. Guardian Capital LP owns 217,265 shares. Bath Savings Trust Co holds 1.17% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 39,796 shares. Security Tru Commerce reported 1.7% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Nippon Life Investors Americas stated it has 1.51% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Miles Capital reported 0.7% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Argent Trust Communications accumulated 1.8% or 122,730 shares. Washington Management invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.07 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp, which manages about $265.33M and $186.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 5,210 shares to 11,410 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

