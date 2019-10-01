Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose While Excalibur Management Cut Its Holding by $378,240; Granite Investment Partners Increases Stake in Kar Auction Svcs (KAR)

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 105.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc bought 23,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The institutional investor held 44,955 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12 million, up from 21,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $24.55. About 1.87 million shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 OPERATING ADJ NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.89 – $3.04; 21/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Hedge fund Pagoda Asset Management shutting after four years; 16/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 23/04/2018 – DJ KAR Auction Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KAR); 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q Rev $950.5M; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 24/04/2018 – KAR Auction Services, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC KAR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – KAR Auction Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Excalibur Management Corp decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 9.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp sold 1,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 19,229 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.81 million, down from 21,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $5.15 during the last trading session, reaching $223.97. About 26.32 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – Dow closes up more than 300 points after Apple sparks tech rally; 05/03/2018 – DONOHOE: EXPECTS TO COLLECT APPLE TAX MONEY ACROSS 2Q; 13/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Amazon considered buying Texture before Apple bit; 01/05/2018 – Munster on $AAPL earnings: They reduced iPhone inventory by 600K in the quarter which adds 1% to the iPhone growth; 05/04/2018 – BGR.com: Rumors keep mounting as Apple invests more into next-gen MicroLED screen technology; 26/04/2018 – Vox Mobile Launches All-Inclusive Managed Service for Apple Devices; 27/04/2018 – Independent Business: #BREAKING – Bank of Ireland reveal Apple Pay and Android Pay are on the way for its customers:…; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple; 02/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan Move From Intel to Own Mac Chips From 2020; 04/05/2018 – “On a personal level, I’ve always greatly admired Warren and have always been grateful for his insight and advice,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06 million and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fireeye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 33,922 shares to 109,274 shares, valued at $1.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Evi Industries Inc by 12,357 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,101 shares, and cut its stake in Albany Intl Corp (NYSE:AIN).

