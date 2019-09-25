Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose While Compton Capital Management Has Cut Stake; Bradley Foster & Sargent Has Lowered Its Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) as Stock Value Rose

Compton Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Compton Capital Management Inc sold 1,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 98,749 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.54 million, down from 100,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $998.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $3.31 during the last trading session, reaching $220.99. About 17.10 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/04/2018 – Apple Insists iPhone Users Enroll In Apple Pay With a Red Badge That Won’t Go Away; 02/04/2018 – APPLE MAC CHIP MOVE IS SAID TO BEGIN AS SOON AS 2020; 23/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS APPLE ‘AA+’ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/03/2018 – Apple Unveils Everyone Can Create Curriculum to Spark Student Creativity; 07/05/2018 – APPLE – ON APRIL 30, COURT ENTERED ORDER FOR PRELIMINARY APPROVAL OF SETTLEMENT OF IN RE APPLE INC E-BOOK DERIVATIVE LITIGATION CASE NO. 1-14-CV-269543; 27/03/2018 – Apple reveals new $299 iPad at education-themed event; 16/04/2018 – Samsung to restart OLED production for Apple’s iPhone next month, sources say; 10/05/2018 – Apple drops plans for a $1 billion data center in Ireland; 06/03/2018 – Japanese Apple supplier hastens merger to offset poor iPhone sales; 08/04/2018 – Apple, Amazon and Google Also Are Bracing for Privacy Regulations

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 6.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold 11,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 166,715 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.67 million, down from 178,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $66.07. About 698,533 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES FY DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.08B; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 23/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Mmp Resources Limited; 30/03/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 3/30/2018; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Sees 2Q EPS 95c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMP); 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $258.9M; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48B and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ss & C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 63,658 shares to 384,637 shares, valued at $22.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jd.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 12,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,565 shares, and has risen its stake in Marsh & Mclennan (NYSE:MMC).

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. MMP’s profit will be $246.68M for 15.29 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $336,414 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold MMP shares while 133 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 5.03% less from 147.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 21,528 were accumulated by Amg Funds Ltd Com. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 54,955 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aperio Group Ltd Llc holds 0% or 4,666 shares. Adams Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.52% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 52,629 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd invested in 0.03% or 14,529 shares. Harvest Fund Advsrs Lc reported 2.59% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Evergreen Management Ltd Company holds 0.24% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 39,022 shares. Hm Payson And Company holds 0% or 2,152 shares. Cwm Limited Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Reilly Finance Llc invested in 1,364 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The owns 6,237 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Tru Na, a Florida-based fund reported 14,856 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited has invested 0.02% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). 8,611 are owned by Gam Ag.

