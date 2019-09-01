Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose While Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Stake by $2.62 Million; Essex Financial Services Maintains Position in Idexx Labs (IDXX)

Essex Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 91.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc bought 1,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 2,874 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $643,000, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $289.74. About 240,823 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 22/04/2018 – DJ IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDXX); 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.205 BLN TO $2.245 BLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS BOOSTS 2018 EPS OUTLOOK RANGE BY 2C TO $4.06 – $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Net $89.5M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Backs 2018 Rev $2.205B-$2.245B; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $537.7M, EST. $524.8M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX MAINTAINS 2018 REPORTED REV. GUIDANCE $2,205M – $2,245M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 92C; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.06-EPS $4.20

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 15.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 13,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 76,854 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.60 million, down from 90,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $926.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – Cook and Zuck in the middle of a tech titan showdown, the $FB CEO firing back at the $AAPL CEO’s criticisms; 24/04/2018 – IRELAND INTENTION TO SIGN EXECUTE ESCROW DEED W/ APPLE; 16/05/2018 – TechCentral.co.z: Microsoft readying new tablet to take on Apple’s iPad; 20/05/2018 – Phone Reviews: Report: Apple Developing AR/VR Headset with 8K Resolution Per-eye Slated for 2020 According to a report by CNET,; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Apple nears $1 trillion valuation mark; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple Music reportedly has 40M paying subscribers; 02/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Apple could have just signaled that Trump will make a trade deal with China; 06/04/2018 – The machine learning ace tasked with polishing the Apple; 23/05/2018 – iPhone Czar Seeks $4.3 Billion IPO to Emerge From Apple’s Shadow; 27/03/2018 – Apple Rolls Out Schoolwork Service, Education App Upgrades

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, D E Shaw And Communication has 0.01% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 36,761 shares. Perkins Mngmt Inc owns 13,350 shares. Cobblestone Advisors Ltd New York reported 40,677 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. 1,819 were reported by Wetherby Asset Management. Wellington Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 8,282 shares. Hills Bankshares And Tru Communication reported 1,464 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). State Street Corporation has 0.06% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 3.71M shares. Scott Selber Incorporated, a Texas-based fund reported 9,046 shares. Kentucky Retirement invested in 0.08% or 3,760 shares. First Republic Investment owns 209,504 shares. Epoch has invested 0.02% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0.07% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Bb&T Securities Lc, a Virginia-based fund reported 1,792 shares.

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $330.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Codisney (NYSE:DIS) by 3,361 shares to 25,660 shares, valued at $2.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Dynamicscorp (NYSE:GD) by 4,019 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,769 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $99,904 activity.

