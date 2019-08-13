Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose While Coe Capital Management Has Increased Stake; Magellen Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Shareholder Violich Capital Management Has Decreased Position

Violich Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Magellen Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 45.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc sold 9,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 10,924 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, down from 19,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Magellen Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $64.71. About 9,396 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – Crude volumes on Magellan’s Bridg; 20/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMP); 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75 Cents; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES FY DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.08B; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream plans expansion of fuel system in Texas; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN SEES LOWER RATES AMID PERMIAN PIPELINE COMPETITION; 30/03/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 3/30/2018; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS

Coe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 562.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc bought 8,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 10,010 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, up from 1,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $918.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $203.27. About 2.14 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 27/03/2018 – APPLE CEO TIM COOK NOW ON STAGE TO KICK OFF ANNOUNCEMENT; 27/03/2018 – Apple Launches Low-Cost IPad for Education, Targeting Google; 01/05/2018 – Apple accounts for 20 percent of Cognex revenues, according to Campling; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE REVEALS APPLE STAKE AT $40.7 BILLION AS OF MARCH 31; 27/03/2018 – Apple Adds Pencil Functionality to Its Productivity Software; 02/04/2018 – A Bloomberg report said Apple would ditch Intel chips for an in-house model on Mac computers; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – APPLE, SAMSUNG LAWYERS MAKING OPENING ARGUMENTS TO U.S. JURY; 07/03/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS IN SUPPLIER RESPONSIBILITY REPORT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Kwmg Ltd Liability Com has 0.13% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Godsey Gibb Assoc reported 0.2% stake. Moreover, State Bank Hapoalim Bm has 1.66% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 36,467 shares. Groesbeck Investment Corp Nj invested in 7,811 shares or 1.13% of the stock. First Retail Bank Of Hutchinson stated it has 1.49% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Grisanti Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 2.51% or 21,643 shares in its portfolio. Vantage Inv Ptnrs Ltd Liability reported 447,021 shares. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc holds 1.65% or 50,931 shares. 5,603 are held by Weatherstone. Viking Fund Limited Liability Company holds 5,000 shares. Hartford Fincl Mgmt holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 15,134 shares. Hartline Invest invested 4.87% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc accumulated 487,892 shares. Primecap Management Ca owns 850,800 shares. Davidson Advisors holds 185,246 shares or 3.69% of its portfolio.

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91 million and $86.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,356 shares to 7,366 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Connections Inc by 4,306 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,445 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Violich Capital Management Inc, which manages about $374.82M and $394.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 2,000 shares to 6,250 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Long (BLV) by 4,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,670 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cobblestone Cap Advsr Lc Ny owns 6,310 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Walnut Private Equity Prtnrs Lc holds 10.7% or 236,291 shares. The Ohio-based Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.15% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Wagner Bowman Mgmt reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Callahan Ltd Company invested 0.04% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Walter & Keenan Consulting Mi Adv owns 11,550 shares. Telemus Ltd Liability accumulated 10,000 shares. Creative Planning holds 0.25% or 1.14M shares in its portfolio. Johnson Investment Counsel accumulated 10,125 shares. Saratoga Rech And holds 0.02% or 4,500 shares in its portfolio. Cushing Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 2.18 million shares for 4.49% of their portfolio. Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Liability holds 0.11% or 35,223 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd has invested 0.01% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). First Hawaiian Comml Bank owns 8,758 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 134,173 shares.