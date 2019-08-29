Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose While Bank Hapoalim Bm Has Upped Its Stake; As Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) Stock Price Rose, Granite Investment Partners Has Increased Position

Bank Hapoalim Bm increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 13.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm bought 4,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 36,467 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93M, up from 32,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $939.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $207.98. About 7.91M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple’s cash hoard fell to $267.2 billion in the second quarter of 2018; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s Gains Can Feed Through To Asia Suppliers: Markets Live; 12/03/2018 – The magazine service with access to 200 publications is now under the Apple umbrella; 20/04/2018 – Bad signal Apple hit by phone worries; 17/04/2018 – Financial Post: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 16/04/2018 – Apple’s Not-Hot HomePod Sounds a Familiar Tune: Fully Charged; 29/05/2018 – PEGATRON MAY SECURE APPLE ORDER FOR NEW MACBOOK: DIGITIMES; 12/03/2018 – Apple is buying Texture, the digital magazine distributor; 20/03/2018 – ‘Ambitious’ Apple Store Put Up For Sale by Chicago Landlord; 20/04/2018 – GRAPHIC-Take Five: World markets themes for the week ahead

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 92.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc bought 178,531 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The institutional investor held 372,227 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.75M, up from 193,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $48.76. About 45,570 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY SEES FY OPER FFO/SHR 2.55C TO 2.65C, EST. $2.6080; 17/05/2018 – QTS Welcomes Passage of Georgia Tax Incentive Legislation for Data Centers; 10/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Presentation on QTS; 07/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – COMMENTED ON VOTING RESULTS OF 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS OF QTS REALTY TRUST; 24/04/2018 – QTS SEES MOVING ABOUT 200 CUSTOMERS TO GDT BY END OF 2018; 30/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS: URGENT AND MEANINGFUL CHANGE IS NEEDED AT QTS; 20/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS SAYS ISS CONCLUDED QTS REALTY TRUST SHAREHOLDERS SHOULD VOTE WITHHOLD ON WILLIAM GRABE, CHAIRMAN OF COMPENSATION COMMITTEE; 14/05/2018 – Ed Dorrell: Exclusive: Let us award QTS say international schools; 25/04/2018 – QTS REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 24/04/2018 – QTS Enters Cloud and Managed Services Partnership with GDT; Will Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings Before Market Open on April 25

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $416.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 3,054 shares to 83,835 shares, valued at $13.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 389,104 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 193,126 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Matthew 25 Mngmt Corp reported 120,000 shares. First Trust, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 139,345 shares. Cincinnati Corp owns 1.17 million shares for 8.96% of their portfolio. 23,433 are owned by Menlo Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company. Orca Management reported 3.13% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cap Wealth Planning Lc reported 2.92% stake. Scott & Selber owns 35,788 shares. Cambridge Financial Incorporated holds 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 34,070 shares. Pitcairn owns 41,366 shares or 0.85% of their US portfolio. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited holds 229,803 shares or 1.96% of its portfolio. 5,823 are held by Schulhoff & Inc. Sentinel Lba reported 5,623 shares. Utah Retirement has invested 3.38% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Verity Verity Limited Liability Company has invested 2.3% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Contrarius Investment Management Limited owns 1.18% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 118,718 shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $50,050 activity.

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06M and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 13,077 shares to 17,006 shares, valued at $533,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 13,242 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,214 shares, and cut its stake in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fla (NASDAQ:SBCF).